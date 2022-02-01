Margaret Donnelly: Muted response as handbrake is set to be pulled again on the dairy sector

Kicking up a fuss to allow a sector that has expanded hugely in recent years to expand even more just won’t wash, even within agriculture, not to mind with the wider public

Less than seven years after the abolition of milk quotas it looks like we’re back to them, or the implications of them anyway. The handbrake is set to be pulled again on the dairy sector.

For many, it won’t come as a surprise; anecdotal talk over the past few years hinted that land or labour shortages, or the environment, would be the new quota and few will be shocked it’s the latter which will put an end to the sector’s ‘drive on’ attitude.

Agriculture’s responsibilities to reduce its emissions output under the Government’s Climate Action Plan are stark and will take an incredible commitment within the sector if they are to be achieved.

For months, the wider agricultural sector has been engaged in a ‘who should pay’ debate on emissions, with farmers pitched against each other over who is more entitled to farm — those earning more but producing more emissions or those less intensive but often loss-making farms?

Dairy farming is significantly more profitable than other sectors, but the somewhat muted reaction of the farming organisations tells its own story — kicking up a fuss to allow a sector that has expanded hugely in recent years to expand even more just won’t wash, even within agriculture, not to mind with the wider public.

In this way, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been shrewd in capping the sector now, perhaps identifying a lack of fight amongst divided farmers and knowing it’s easier to take tough decisions when prices are high.

Not only that, but he’s heaped the responsibility for coming up with a plan back on farmers and co-ops.

But, finding a logical and fair way to do it will be a very tough task and the new Food Vision Dairy Group can forget about the hope of keeping everyone happy at the outset.

For dairy farmers, particularly those starting out their careers in milk, the situation will be a real worry. Those who were late in establishing, or those who, for whatever reason, held off on expansion, are likely to feel the most pain. How an emissions cap is implemented at the individual farm level will be all-important.

Interestingly, there has been a muted response from the co-ops and processors on what is also effectively a cap on their businesses. Perhaps there is a realisation the writing is on the wall for continued expansion as the sector awaits the Supreme Court’s ruling on Glanbia’s planned cheese plant?

Either way, decisions are needed sooner rather than later and one could argue that valuable time has already been lost. The minister is demanding a plan by the end of March, but we all know the real deadline is the 2022 breeding season.