Margaret Donnelly: More red tape, less cash – ‘REPS-2’ looks a far cry from the scheme our politicians sold us

New REPS was flagged as a major boost to the thousands excluded from the current GLAS scheme, but the details suggest it won’t be a big hit with farmers

A new Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS) was hailed as one of the big wins for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael coming out of the Government talks with the Greens last year.

It was flagged as a major boost to the thousands of farmers excluded from the current GLAS scheme and reassured farmers generally that the next environment scheme won’t be too onerous.

Last summer, the Tánaiste was referring to it as “REPS plus” or “REPS 2” and only last week at the IFA AGM, Taoiseach Micheál Martin referred to it as “REPS 2” .

One reason why REPS won so many plaudits among farmers was it was perceived as having tidied up the countryside in some respects.

The scheme was a huge success among farmers, mainly because it was understandable and manageable and created a positive attitude among farmers to the environment.

Unfortunately, being tidy and implementing simple environmental measures is not enough any more, it seems, and the millions being spent on agri-environmental schemes needs to start showing tangible results, according to the policymakers in the EU.

The GLAS scheme was the first move in this direction, with traditional hay meadows and wild bird cover among the first measures farmers were asked to undertake which would have no positive impact on the economics or tidiness of a farm.

Using productive farmland in this way along with other more onerous requirements frustrated and angered many farmers.

Just 13pc of dairy farmers joined up. Lots of other farmers just couldn’t afford to turn down the max €5,000 payment.

So with the REPS brand back on board, the Government deal was sold to farmers up and down the country.

Released

However, it was to my surprise this week that when more details of how new scheme would work were released as part of a public consultation, there was no mention of “REPS 2” or “REPS-plus” as the politicians have christened it.

What’s more, the details of how the scheme would work bore no comparison to the REPS schemes of old.

It looks likely that farmers can expect more red tape and less money and a scheme that bears little resemblance to how it was sold by the politicians.