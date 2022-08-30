Margaret Donnelly: Lucey’s unwavering integrity made the IFA a force to be reckoned with

IFA President Tim Cullinan leads a guard of honour with past presidents of the IFA and former colleagues at the funeral mass for former IFA chief economist Con Lucey at Ballycorick Church, Ballynacally, Co Clare, on Sunday. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

On Friday, the news came through that the former IFA chief economist Con Lucey had passed away.

Lucey was extremely well known and regarded by farmers and industry, having held his position at the IFA for 34 years before he retired in 2008.

During that time he possessed the brilliant ability to be able to distil down his figures and reports into meaningful and tangible data.

His presence in the organisation added to its credibility outside the sector, underpinning its robust standing as one of the country’s most formidable lobby groups for years.

Lucey’s key skill was the ability to inform people about on-farm implications and that resonated with farmers.

He knew the value of Europe to Irish farmers and was extremely well considered by IFA presidents he worked with, as well as his peers in Brussels, the Department and various sectors the IFA dealt with.

The Clare-born economist wasn’t shy about pointing out when misleading or inaccurate figures in relation to farmers’ income and taxation were used by others.

His vast experience enabled him to see all sides of the argument on contentious farm issues. He proved to be no pushover and was willing to stand up for his beliefs at key moments.

I would argue that Lucey’s courage and integrity came to the fore even more after his retirement as he potentially saved the organisation he had dedicated so much of his life working for.

Read More

The IFA’s pay scandal in 2015 brought him back to the forefront of the association when he was asked to head up a review on pay and transparency within the organisation.

It was evidence the IFA top brass knew he was a man both they and grassroots members would trust to set the record straight.

The Clare-born economist wasn’t shy about pointing out when misleading or inaccurate figures in relation to farmers’ income and taxation were used by others.

While retired, Lucey did not rest on his laurels and wrote a series of economic papers on a variety of topics related to agriculture, which he was always happy to discuss over a coffee.

His contribution to the sector will be greatly missed.