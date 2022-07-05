Margaret Donnelly: Loss of Nitrates derogation would have enormous consequences

The eyes of those in the dairy sector will be once again trained on the Four Courts in the coming months and likely years after only a few months of reprieve from the Glanbia planning saga.

But this time it feels like the stakes will be even higher.

The decision by An Taisce to legally challenge the Government’s Nitrates Action Programme is a blow to the dairy industry. Since 2015, the growth in the sector has been fierce, with few parts of the country not witnessing the expansion and increased number of herds.

The availability of the Nitrates derogation has fuelled and facilitated much of this growth. Its loss would have enormous consequences for the sector.

Unfortunately for dairy farmers, the direction of travel among policymakers is only going one way.

In Europe, there are only three regions left with a derogation — Ireland, Denmark and the Flanders region of Belgium. The Netherlands are still seeking an extension to theirs, which expired last year and many farmers there face the most uncertain of futures. The dairy sector faces a battle to convince the public of the merits of derogation. It’s failing at the moment.

Meanwhile, the rules underpinning the latest instalment of the derogation are simple for dairy farmers.

In the Farming Independent this week, a family farm in Cork starkly details the scenario facing their business — get more land or reduce cow numbers.

In many areas, with an already red hot land market, few farmers will find suitable ground readily available. In other areas, dairy farmers desperate for land to maintain cow numbers may see more land move from other sectors, particularly beef.

And it’s no wonder, as beef prices are on the slide and farmers face staggering input costs. How many will be tempted by the booming land market?

There would be a certain irony if the ultimate outcome of increased regulation of dairy actually means more land moves into dairy production, not less.