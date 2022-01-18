Margaret Donnelly: Just because you can spread slurry this week doesn't mean you should

The slurry spreading season will kick off in earnest across much of the country this week.

Thankfully, compared to other years, it looks like farmers and contractors will be dealing with relatively ideal weather conditions.

As the years go by, the pressure to get slurry out early seems to get more and more intense.

There is no doubt that as stock numbers ramped up, particularly in the dairy sector, slurry capacity did not increase at the same pace.

Indeed, during the negotiations on the Nitrates Action Plan, the Department of Agriculture highlighted that 40pc of dairy farmers have insufficient slurry storage.

This is a staggering figure and given the environmental pressures on the sector, the Department and farmers need to start addressing this immediately.

However, this year there is another important reason why good slurry storage will be valuable on farms: fertiliser prices.

On page 19, we report on the vital role slurry will play in cushioning farmers from fertiliser prices that have increased up to three times what they were in spring 2020.

As Teagasc’s Mark Plunkett explained, slurry will be too valuable to waste this year and the science is becoming clearer and clearer on how it can be utilised best on farm.

While the use of trailing shoes and dribble bars has increased dramatically in recent years on the back of Government grants and regulation, it is still not as widespread as it should be.

The technology has a host of proven benefits for farmers and the environment, and those not using it, particularly this year, will be literally blowing money up in the air.

However, it’s not just the technology that’s important when it comes to getting the most out of slurry. Timing and the weather also plays a vital role. It is clear you get more bang for your buck by spreading slurry in the spring, but grass must be growing to get the benefit.

While the recent dry weather will make slurry spreading an attractive option, farmers must consider whether going this early is the best option.

For some farmers tight on slurry capacity, spreading might be the only option, but for others, just because you can spread, doesn’t mean you should.

A cold spell in February could yet put the breaks on grass growth and valuable nutrients spread in January could be wasted.