Margaret Donnelly: Is the dairy debate about to turn sour?

The “mature discussion” being called for in the dairy sector will taste like sour milk to a lot of farmers.

Since the removal of quotas in 2015, on April Fool’s Day no less, there is no doubt a lot of dairy farmers who were restricted found a new freedom and took advantage of it.

However, the signs were there already. Between 1984 and 2015 the output on Irish dairy farms increased by 370pc, from 70,000L to 330,000L, as output per cow increased by 48pc.

At the same time, the number of dairy farmers decreased from 80,000 to less than 18,000 as the average herd size increased from 18 to 64 — a 250pc rise.

Consolidation became the name of the game, and Irish dairy farmers had 20 years of restrictions that forced them to become very good at what they do.

Quotas, which were introduced due to an oversupply of milk in Europe, may have shackled the ambition of many dairy farmers for 20 years but efficiencies inside the farm gate ensured that those who stuck with dairying could do so profitably.

Now, it’s those profits that have every other sector looking on in envy; some farmers’ incomes can, for the first time in long time, compare to those in the wider economy.

It was a ‘no-brainer’ for many to invest and switch to dairying, but now the numbers don’t add up from an environmental point of view.

As quotas fade into the back story, environmental restrictions are emerging and none more so plainer than the question of the national herd. For, as dairy herd numbers increase they are not being matched by a similar drop-off in suckler numbers.

Whoever thought the latter would happen just didn’t take into account the persevering nature of Irish farmers: despite not making money many will stick with their farming operation.

However, now the Agriculture Minister is calling time on the situation and telling dairy farmers that the emissions numbers their ambition has led to don’t add up for the wider agri sector.

Now, along with record volumes of milk there’s an oversupply of emissions, from the most profitable sector in agriculture.

But how does the sector marry what is considered the most efficient dairy sector in Europe and its economic viability with calls for a reduction in cattle numbers, to help reduce emissions? Will it be at the cost of the financially beleaguered, yet environmentally-friendlier beef farmer?

No wonder the Minister seems focused on acting as chairman of this “mature discussion”, as it will take a lot more than a discussion to address this situation.