Margaret Donnelly: Is the dairy debate about to turn sour?

Calls for a reduction in numbers threaten dairy’s profitability

The “mature discussion” being called for in the dairy sector will taste like sour milk to a lot of farmers.

Since the removal of quotas in 2015, on April Fool’s Day no less, there is no doubt a lot of dairy farmers who were restricted found a new freedom and took advantage of it.

However, the signs were there already. Between 1984 and 2015 the output on Irish dairy farms increased by 370pc, from 70,000L to 330,000L, as output per cow increased by 48pc.

