Margaret Donnelly: If all else fails, at least farmers have the option of selling up for big bucks

Our annual review of the farming property market (P16-19) has great news for anyone with land to sell! The boom is back it seems for farmland, with record prices paid last year.

Our review shows that an average of €13,296/ac was paid at sales around the country — a 14pc increase on last year.

And while auctioneers often trot out the old chestnut that ‘God isn’t making any more of it’, when they try to explain the staggering prices it sometimes commands, it seems there are some new factors at play outside of divine intervention.

And that’s the demand from the ‘non-farmer’, who has returned to the market, but in different guises.

The worst fears around Brexit and Covid didn’t materialise in the farming sector. Instead the pandemic actually ended up driving a whole new cohort of buyers into the land market.

It seems the speculators and developers who dominated the Celtic Tiger era — forking out eye-watering prices for farmland, often still zoned agricultural, around towns and villages have been joined by a cohort of people looking for the quiet life and those looking to invest in a solid asset.

Many are no strangers to farming, but come from a farming background and want to re-establish a connection with the land.

They have helped put a very solid floor under smaller-sized holdings.

Coupled with this, the demand from the dairy sector for pure agricultural land means it’s a seller’s market.

Farmland is now seen as a solid, risk-free long-term investment and with a very limited supply coming onto the market, the increased demand means it is costing at least €10,000/ac to buy it.

To an outsider looking in, it certainly would seem that things are very rosy in farming at the moment.

Prices inside the gate may have been strong, especially in the second half of the year, but rising input costs and inflation took the good out of things and unfortunately for many farmers the only way to make money from their farm is to sell it.