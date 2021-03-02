Margaret Donnelly: ‘Green’ lobby will achieve nothing by walking away from the hard talking on farming’s future

No one expected the development of a new strategy for Irish agriculture to be easy.

The sector faces many challenges. These range from stagnant farm incomes and worrying generational renewal trends, to biodiversity loss and the demands of climate action measures.

With the Green Party in Government, it was obvious that, unlike strategy documents of the past, stakeholders outside the agri sector would have a stronger voice in the discussions over the Agri-Food 2030 Strategy.

It was clear these voices would challenge the very foundations of our current export and expansion-driven agri-food industry.

That is why these strategy documents appear to have taken on more significance.

Environmental organisations view this as a chance to fundamentally change the direction of the industry; farmers and industry seek to protect their incomes and businesses from what they see as radical environmental proposals.

Finding common ground will be a difficult task.

Against that background, nobody is really that surprised by the Environmental Pillar's decision to withdraw from the talks.

Disappointment is a better way to describe the reaction.

It's understood some members of the Environmental Pillar are less than happy about the move as the group prepared to launch its own vision for the sector. The move damages the credibility of any alternative strategy and leaves no room for negotiation or compromise.

Ideology

A clash of ideologies is at the heart of the current battle over the future of agriculture and leadership on all sides will be required if the sector is to prosper.

These strategy documents and Government policies are all well and good, but the future of agriculture to a large extent, depends on the day-to-day decisions of individual farmers.

Environmentalists may want to halt dairy expansion, but from the farmer's point of view, that is what is putting the bread on the table.

The reality is that dairying continues to be the driving force in agriculture, and dairy farmers are able and willing to pay over €300/acre for short-term leasing land.

While the Environmental Pillar may have great ideas around changing policy, the reality is that money talks. And not just when it comes to land prices - the current farcical situation in our forestry sector is a prime example of great environmental ambition but little action.

Who would consider planting their land when it's currently taking years for forestry licenses to be processed?

Farm organisations and industry can also be accused of wearing ideological blinkers, with some of the view that they're the only ones that deserve a voice. It’s a foolish and shortsighted attitude, but at least they are still at the table and still talking.





Online Editors