Margaret Donnelly: Government must use veto to halt Mercosur beef deal

Margaret Donnelly
Margaret Donnelly
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Government's Climate Action Plan published last week asks us all to put our shoulder to the wheel in delivering a more sustainable future.

Agriculture - the country's largest emitter of greenhouse gases - has been given a carbon emissions reduction target of 10-15pc by 2030. A sizeable chunk of that is projected to come from increased forestry planting and more diversification, especially on economically marginal farms.

Within days of the plan being published, the Taoiseach had signed a joint letter with France, Belgium and Poland warning that the proposed Mercosur trade deal could threaten the future of agriculture in Europe.

The South American bloc of countries and the EU have been in a long, drawn-out round of trade negotiations for almost 20 years. For both sides, a trade deal is worth billions and would make trading easier on goods and services.

A deal is expected to be agreed this week which will include a beef quota offer to Mercosur of 99,000 tonnes. And while any possible deal must move through the EU's corridors of power, and could falter or even fail at a later date, questions needs to be asked about Europe's green agenda if it approves the importation of thousands of tonnes of beef from Brazil, which has lost more forests than any other country in the world in recent years.

Irish farmers must be able to trade on a level playing field, but the Mercosur deal as it stands would make a mockery of fair trade.

How can the EU permit beef imports from countries that show little interest in even discussing the environmental standards being demanded of farmers here and elsewhere in Europe?

Factor in the possibility of a no-deal Brexit next October, and the Irish beef sector could be facing into an unprecedented winter of discontent.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

But we are not powerless in this.

We shouldn't forget that one regional Belgium parliament was able to stall an international trade deal between Europe and Canada in recent years.

Ireland can use its power of veto to stall this Mercosur deal.

Writing letters of protest about the Mercosur beef quota is one thing; do our political leaders have the will to take a stand and say no when the deal is finally on the table?

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Comment

A cut of sirloin of steak

Ann Fitzgerald: Farmers are so busy feeding the world, we no longer feed...
Donald Trump

Dan O'Brien: If Trump makes us choose between agriculture and exports,...
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly: Our focus needs to be on the bigger picture rather than once-...
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Margaret Donnelly: The tide may be going out on EU supports for non-...
Fraud: Horses that were nearing the end of their lives or sick, and not fit for human consumption, may have entered the international food chain, gardaí believe. Stock photo

Margaret Donnelly: 'We must fight any threat to our hard-won reputation on...
Roast beef with all the trimmings

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Demonisation of beef is the lazy option in a far more complex...
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo: Tom Burke

Margaret Donnelly: How will politicians square the green circle with farm...


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy and IFA Livestock Chairman Angus Woods lead IFA National Officers and members in a protest at the EU Commission offices in Dublin yesterday, where they met the head of the European commission in Ireland Gerry Kiely. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farm leaders in last-ditch battle against Mercosur deal
File photo

Rising number of dairy farmers opting for OAD
Gort Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories play chicken in bid to keep struggling farmers in line
Safety guidelines: The silage harvest season sees a big increase in machinery-related injuries and fatalities every year

Ann Fitzgerald: Our ever-expanding silage pits are an accident waiting to happen
According to Bord Bia data, there are 580 farms that slaughter more than 300 cattle per year.

Feedlots in the firing line as TDs call for shake-up of beef sector
Rainbow alliance: Revellers taking part in last year's Dublin Pride Parade. Picture by Fergal Phillips.

Macra na Feirme's presence at Dublin Pride Festival 2019 shows how times...
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

EU wheat rises as hot spell takes hold in Europe