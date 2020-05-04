Margaret Donnelly: Government must tackle meagre margins in farming or no-one will work in our fields

Elphin Mart manager Gerry Connellan pictured in his empty mart recently, when the marts were shut down by Covid-19 restrictions. Photo Brian Farrell

As Covid-19 keeps much of the country under lockdown, life on the farm remains mainly uninterrupted as the good weather continues.

Compared to the millions trapped in apartments in crammed cities all over the world, being on a self-contained farm is a near-perfect form of self-isolation - work continues and the need to travel off-farm is minimal.

Farmers can consider themselves lucky in that regard, but all is far from rosy down on the farm.

The turmoil inflicted by the virus on global economies is wreaking havoc on farm-gate prices. On top of this, the announcement on Friday night that marts would not 're-open' until June was not what many people in the sector expected. Indeed, the marts have submitted proposals to the Department of Agriculture and the HSE which they say would allow them to function more freely and return to sustainable operating levels. While a number of marts have embraced online sales, there is still a strong need for the traditional mart setting to operate. While marts are facilitating sales as best they can, managers and staff are being pushed to the limit to accommodate buyers and sellers. Many mart managers must also be sweating over the financial consequences of the disruption. The closure of the marts is making it very difficult for farmers to value their stock, especially on the back of the drop in factory prices for cattle and sheep. Meanwhile, those in the horticulture sector will be looking forward to the influx of CVs to work picking fruit and vegetables over the coming weeks. It's a welcome move to try to find home-grown workers, but it remains to be seen if the appetite is there for such work. Making a living out of farming has never been tougher and unfortunately, the lack of margin is passed down to the end of the line - the farmer and those working on farms. Until the consumer realises that there really is a cost to cheap food, the agri-food sector will remain stuck in a rut of low margins and low profit, making it less attractive for new entrants to work in the sector. Now is the time, while government talks continue, for an emphasis to be put on the margins in the sector.