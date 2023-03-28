Margaret Donnelly: Forestry requires a long-term commitment from farmers, but how can they have any faith in it?

Legend has it that the Devil’s Bit, a mountain outside Templemore in North Tipperary, is so-called because it has a gap in it reportedly from the Devil taking a bite out of it, spitting it out further south in the county, to form the Rock of Cashel.

After the ash dieback conference on Saturday in Thurles, I climbed the 480m that is the Devil’s Bit, and took in the views that stretch across a number of counties.

The walk up is less pretty than the views at the top, mainly as it’s predominately through Sitka spruce forestry, with some of it being cleared.

Sitka spruce is one of the most contentious tree varieties in Ireland. It’s not a native species, but has been here since the 19th century and it has become the choice of tree for many forestry plantations, as Irish soils and our climate suit it and there is a commercial market for it. Over 300,000ha of it is planted in Ireland.

Ash, on the other hand, is a native tree, synonymous with our national sport of hurling, and it’s dying. Some 70-80pc of the country’s ash trees are in the process of dying from ash dieback, with no solution on the horizon.

Whatever about the problem of ash dieback, a bigger issue is the lack of solutions for the 6,000 or so farmers and landowners who have 24,000ha (123m ash trees).

Some counties — Clare, Cork and Tipperary — have more than 2,000ha each planted of ash trees. People planted in good faith, as a long-term pension investment, with the added benefit of being an environmentally beneficial tree, but now their ash plantations are the cause of stress, worry and frustration.

‘Outrageous bureaucracy’, according to these farmers, means they have been left with worthless and dangerous plantations.

And to remove the dead trees, a licence is needed, which currently can’t be obtained as there is no forestry scheme open. Unless you joined the Reconstitution and Underplanting scheme for Ash Dieback, a scheme that is now closed and saw less than 1,000 farmers think it was worthwhile applying for.

The situation has left some farmers saying they will be left with no option but to take the law into their own hands and clear the forestry without the necessary licence and cut their losses. It’s little wonder but it shouldn’t have to come to this.

The situation has undermined confidence in the sector and among farmers to grow trees and has the potential to destroy any goodwill towards planting forestry by private individuals.

The planting of trees is the commitment of a lifetime from a farmer’s point of view. How can any farmer have faith in tree planting if this is the way they could be treated?