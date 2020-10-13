Margaret Donnelly: For farming, Budget will be about protecting sector against a hard Brexit rather than short-term gains

And here we are again at Budget day. That annual chance for the Government to curry favour among voters during the good times.

However, with less than 80 days to Brexit and an ongoing backdrop of Covid-19 tugging fiercely at the purse strings, it’s hard to be optimistic farmers will today have all their demands met.

In Europe, the delay to a new CAP is heaping pressure on the Department of Agriculture here to ensure normality continues as much as possible, but with a reduced overall CAP budget it’s hard to see how that can continue in the long run.

The exchequer’s purse strings have been tied up and will be for the foreseeable future, and while farming has not, for the most part, been directly impacted by Covid-19, it’s facing a much greater challenge in the form of Brexit.

A no-deal Brexit would be detrimental for the agri-food sector, and concerns continue to grow that the sector may have to face a difficult realisation around our beef exports.

We’re still hugely reliant on the UK For beef exports, with some 50pc going into the UK market. A no-deal would see the imposition of tariffs which would price Irish beef out of the market, while increasing nationalism as we’ve seen recently could see a further reduction in the amount of Irish beef on supermarket shelves.

With such a backdrop, today’s Budget will be comes amid unprecedented pressures but it will be difficult to measure.

Many will critique the Budget based on the here and now and the euros and cents it does or doesn’t return in the coming days. However, this year is very different.

Today’s Budget will take longer than a day to digest and determine if it’s enough to cushion the potential fallout of a hard Brexit.

It’s the coming weeks and months that will reveal this and how the farming landscape looks in 12 months’ time when another Budget comes around. It’s then we’ll see the true test of how well this Government has prepared its armour for what could be the most challenging time for the sector.

Online Editors