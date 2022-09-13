Margaret Donnelly: Fertiliser crisis may be the catalyst for driving wary farmers to organics

Farmers can be a sceptical bunch. It’s forgotten now, but it took quite a while to cajole farmers into taking a look at the REPS scheme. Of course, we all know the scheme went on to be incredibly popular.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett will be hoping for a similar outcome in the area of organics.

As we report over three pages (14-16), the initial interest in the new organic scheme is very significant. Money talks and the financial attraction of the scheme will turn a lot of heads towards converting. Whether they do or not remains to be seen over the coming months.

But as organic farmer Mark Hanley points out, “the bottom line is, the bottom line is better with organics” and many drystock farmers may think the same when they look at their own farm returns.

The growing concern over the availability and quality of fertiliser for next year will also focus the minds of many.

As we’ve reported over the past number of weeks and again today (pages 6&7), the fertiliser market is no longer a simple supply and demand equation. Questions continue to be raised over the availability of supplies from our traditional sources, while the financial risk of forward-buying at inflated prices has tempered the availability of fertiliser stocks on the ground here.

Coupled with eye-watering prices facing farmers for fertiliser next year, perhaps this could be the push and pull situation that really drives critical numbers into organics.

However, worryingly, soil fertility is declining, according to new figures from Teagasc, which points to the need for basic liming. Certainly, this year was an exception and caught a lot of farmers on the hop, unable to secure fertiliser or unwilling to pay for it.

But it could also highlight the need for greater soil fertility management at ground level on individual farms. Managing and understanding soil fertility is a key component of organic farming and not to be underestimated.

Tellingly, as Mr Hanley says, the conversion period might be just two years, but the mindset switch is “never-ending”.