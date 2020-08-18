Margaret Donnelly: Farmers should take the lead on masks to protect themselves and the future of their local marts

Covid-19 hasn't gone away - far from it, and the situation may get worse before it gets better. And better means a new norm, one where Covid-19 is managed as part of our day-to-day lives. That means changing our attitude and habits.

All sectors of agriculture, from farmers to factories, have their role to play. It's one thing for Covid-19 to threaten the economy and access for farmers to marts, but it's another thing to allow it to threaten your personal health.

Unfortunately, as we report this week, the use of face masks in marts is low.

Farmers are one of the most vulnerable groups in society due to their age and health profile , yet there is a reluctance among them to fully embrace the Covid-19 protection measures.

Since March, marts have been forced to move with the times, with many installing online bidding systems. This is a huge step forward which allows the marts to continue trading and providing farmers with an outlet for their stock.

Face masks are essential in a setting like a mart, in which people generally mingle freely and Covid-19 has the potential to spread rapidly and fatally.

As we approach the busy autumn sales in marts nationwide, it's really up to farmers to follow best practice and keep their marts open.

Marts are still reeling from the chaos inflicted by the lockdown last spring, and another shutdown this autumn could be the final nail in the coffin for some.

Additionally, the impact of a mart shutdown in the autumn has the potential to be even more disruptive.

Farmers, particularly in the west of Ireland, are dependent on their local mart to trade weanlings and stores, and huge all-day sales are common in September and October.

Marts have made huge and costly efforts to stay afloat during this pandemic.

Their future, as it has always been, is in farmers' hands.

We shouldn't have to wait for the Government to make face masks mandatory at the marts, - it's a common-sense approach we should all embrace now and for as long as the threat of this virus is with us.

Indo Farming