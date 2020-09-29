Farming

Margaret Donnelly: Farmers need a strong, unified voice — not squabbling and self-interest

Farming Independent Editor, Margaret Donnelly

Last week's Beef Taskforce Meeting highlighted again the divergence that has led to the dilution of farmer representation in recent years.

Six bodies – Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association, Macra na Feirme, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association and the Beef Plan Movement (BPM).

That's a lot of representative organisations for the 120,000 farmers in the country. While  the IFA remains, by far, the largest farmer representative body, it's  fair to say its struggle down through the years to serve all members equally has seen it shed members and led to a number of the other groups forming.