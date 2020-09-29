Margaret Donnelly: Farmers need a strong, unified voice — not squabbling and self-interest

Last week's Beef Taskforce Meeting highlighted again the divergence that has led to the dilution of farmer representation in recent years.

Six bodies – Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association, Macra na Feirme, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association and the Beef Plan Movement (BPM).

That's a lot of representative organisations for the 120,000 farmers in the country. While the IFA remains, by far, the largest farmer representative body, it's fair to say its struggle down through the years to serve all members equally has seen it shed members and led to a number of the other groups forming.

It's ironic, though, that the more farm organisations we have, with the Beef Plan only forming over the past two years, the weaker, more diluted farmer representation has become. Frustrations were voiced after the Beef Taskforce meeting by some of the attendees that there are simply too many people looking for too many different things. The focus has moved from the bigger picture of what is best for farming to a situation of who shouts the loudest. And it's a dangerous move. As the united farming voice becomes quieter, the noise of industry detractors becomes more vocal. Farmers are under more pressure now than ever before, with environmental blame continuing to be placed on them, while many in the vegan and environmental lobbies would shut our cattle and dairy industries down in the morning if they could, and Brexit could put thousands of farmers out of business in the coming months. You’d have to wonder if the bigger wars are being ignored while we focus on relatively minor battles. Our farm organisations need to get together and focus on what they can agree on and develop a combined approach on key issues. This will take real leadership. More than ever, a unified and strong voice is needed for farming — and it's very difficult to hear one amid the squabbling. Surely the farm organisations can talk to each other and present a united front for the benefit of the sector as a whole?