Margaret Donnelly: Farmers don’t want another report — it’s time for action

More 'reports' it seems is the only result from the endless hours of talking.

Any time you chat to beef farmers around the country, you’ll hear a myriad of problems facing the sector.

But chatting to a number of them this week, it appears confidence is at an all-time low. For all the success of the dairy sector in recent years, beef farming remains the dominant enterprise in this country.

Many of the farmers I spoke to believe that of late, this fact has been neglected by policymakers, state bodies and indeed farm organisations.

For many, there is a strong sense of a lack of representation for their sector at the top table.

The Beef Taskforce was meant to address this problem and give farmers a voice. It meets again today, but for what at this point, I’m not sure.

Set up originally on the back of farmer protests in the summer of 2019, it has failed to deliver anything tangible for beef farmers.

Some cite the bonuses for out-of-spec cattle conceded to by the factories, but they were agreed to before the Taskforce met.

Farmers are starting to get weary of it.

A classic Irish solution to an Irish problem: let’s call all the stakeholders together and produce a report.

And it’s not just in the beef sector this happens. Last week there was not one but two reports on the floundering forestry sector, all coming after a 2019 report failed to deliver on its agenda to make the sector fit for purpose.

Perhaps the onus needs to move away from the actual reports for a while to the implementation process, or lack thereof.

What will happen to last week’s report by the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture?

It will probably be read by a few before it’s put on a shelf to gather dust, which is a pity as it has a number of good recommendations.

But it seems unlikely they’ll be taken on board by anyone?

Crux

And that, unfortunately, is the crux of the matter: reports are published as a way of saying ‘here, we did something to address the situation’. But without actions, they’re worthless.

Much like the Taskforce, the Oireachtas Committee is in danger of being perceived by farmers as nothing more than a talking shop.

For too long, Ministers, Department officials and industry figures turn up to these hearings, take a grilling for a few hours and then go home, and nothing changes.

This won’t wash for much longer — it’s time for action.

