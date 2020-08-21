Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Margaret Donnelly: Farmers are the real big losers as a second Agriculture Minister bites the dust

27/02/2020 Dara Calleray TD during a press briefing with the Fianna Fail Negotiations Steering Group where an update was giving on Government formation negotiations at Leinster House on Kildare Street,Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

27/02/2020 Dara Calleray TD during a press briefing with the Fianna Fail Negotiations Steering Group where an update was giving on Government formation negotiations at Leinster House on Kildare Street,Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

27/02/2020 Dara Calleray TD during a press briefing with the Fianna Fail Negotiations Steering Group where an update was giving on Government formation negotiations at Leinster House on Kildare Street,Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

27/02/2020 Dara Calleray TD during a press briefing with the Fianna Fail Negotiations Steering Group where an update was giving on Government formation negotiations at Leinster House on Kildare Street,Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Imagine what our European cousins are going to think? Another Council of Ministers meeting and another Irish Minister for Agriculture has to introduce themselves.

No doubt Dara Calleary had to explain away Barry Cowen's drink driving incident and now the next Agriculture Minister will have to explain away Calleary's golf dinner during Covid lockdown.

The public will be outraged at the hypocrisy and it's not surprising. Just this week Calleary told the Farming Independent that he was “extremely concerned at reports that some farmers are not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing while taking part in marts."