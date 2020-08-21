Margaret Donnelly: Farmers are the real big losers as a second Agriculture Minister bites the dust

Imagine what our European cousins are going to think? Another Council of Ministers meeting and another Irish Minister for Agriculture has to introduce themselves.

No doubt Dara Calleary had to explain away Barry Cowen's drink driving incident and now the next Agriculture Minister will have to explain away Calleary's golf dinner during Covid lockdown.

The public will be outraged at the hypocrisy and it's not surprising. Just this week Calleary told the Farming Independent that he was “extremely concerned at reports that some farmers are not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing while taking part in marts."

He continued that it is "essential that everyone takes steps to reduce the risk to themselves and to others from COVID-19". From Monday, farmers will be required to step up when it comes to playing their part with mask-wearing to be mandatory at marts.

One rule for farmers it seems.

And while it has emerged that the Taoiseach will take up the role of Agriculture Minister for three weeks until the Dail returns from its recess.

But, this is not good enough and is another example of a critical part of the Irish economy being taken for granted once again.

Three weeks is a long time in politics and in the midst of this pandemic, there is an urgent need for a Minister to be in place to make important decisions. I’d imagine Micheal Martin has enough on his plate.

It’s all embarrassing to say the least and Irish farmers deserve better.

And while the focus moves to others who attended the golf event, farmers must be wondering if Agriculture is a poisoned chalice at the moment.

Two Ministers in a month or so when farmers are facing serious reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), huge pressure to reduce emissions and farm incomes are at rock bottom.

Farmers will take a major hit from the economic fallout from Covid, with suggestions that farm incomes could fall by as much as 75pc.

On Wednesday, Calleary announced the opening of the Beef Finisher Payment, a one-off Covid payment worth E50m to beef finishers.

And just yesterday the Minister welcomed the launch of a public consultation process on a draft Strategic Environmental Assessment Scoping Report for the Agri-Food Strategy 2030. Farmers are being asked to step up to the mark when it comes to reducing emissions to help the country achieve its climate obligations. Yet, they're facing unprecedented pressures.

The Mercosur trade deals seems to have been forgotten completely, yet has the potential to allow another 100,000t of beef from South America into the EU, Ireland's key beef market.

That's with a background of CAP reforms coming down the line and Brexit looming on the horizon, where a no-deal situation overhangs the economy which has the potential to impact the agri-food sector like no other.

The briefing document for the two short-lived ministers stated that Brexit poses "enormous challenges" for the agri-food sector due to its exposure to the UK market and comes under 'key actions/decisions' requiring Ministerial attention.

Perhaps spending a few nights in, like the rest of us, trying to figure out how to tackle these threats to the agri-food sector might be some sage advice the next Minister would take on board?