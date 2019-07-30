Margaret Donnelly: Farm bodies need to stop the bickering and present a united front in difficult times

Viewpoint

Margaret Donnelly
Margaret Donnelly
Stock image
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Two weeks ago, we reported on the INHFA call to exclude farmers availing of a nitrates derogation from Pillar 1 CAP payments.

The story and its significance resurfaced in my mind again this week. In some ways, it's just another demand from a farm organisation like the many others that cross my desk every week.

But this one has remained in my mind due to the divisiveness inherent in the statement.

It's easy to understand why the hill farmers would make such a call as their incomes continue to fall to ever more unsustainable levels.

It's also easy to understand why another farming organisation, the ICSA, would argue that there should be no space for dairy farmers in the Beef Support Package announced this week.

In the past, it was not common for farm organisations to encourage the removal of support from another farming sector.

It's hard to believe how divided farmers are at the moment, as the sheep, beef and suckler sectors continue to come under increased pressure.

And the growing tension and divisions between the farming sectors reflect the increased specialisation as mixed farms with a host of different enterprises become more uncommon.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Yet it's a sad development when farmers no longer view themselves as a collective group with common aspirations.

There's no one sector completely right or wrong in the current debate and many of the significant challenges facing farmers at the moment are common to all farmers.

Over the decades, it has been collective efforts that have yielded the best results in difficult times for farmers.

And all farmers would do well to consider that what's being imposed on the suckler sector today could be coming down the line for other sectors tomorrow.

Already the poor relation of farming, the beef sector is now being targeted as the one to take a bullet on climate action while dairy farming is protected from herd cuts.

The vast majority of these unviable suckler farms are in the west of Ireland and on farms where there are few other options for the farmer or the land.

Without them we will be left with a desolate countryside in many parts of the country. And that's bad news for all farmers.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Comment

'The Irish dairy herd for all its expansion and success cannot be allowed to undermine the national suckler herd, which is currently dropping by 1,000 head per week'

Derek Deane: 'Beef will go the way of beet unless somebody shouts stop'
A succession of reports have identified an alarming decline in pollinator and insect numbers

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Wild is wonderful, so why don't we fight harder for our...
FBD boss Fiona Muldoon. Picture: Damien Eagers

Fiona Muldoon: 'There is no way around it - if we want generous insurance awards,...
Calf

Margaret Donnelly: Surplus of unwanted calves is a potential PR nightmare for...
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

Mike Brady: 'How Irish farmers can become world class in their field'
Market forces: Demand from the dairy sector could see beef farmers opt to lease their land rather than switch to forestry or diversify

The dairy and beef climate action conundrum
Influence: the deal can help get countries like Brazil to buy into European standards on the environment

Darragh McCullough: 'Our beef sector was on thin ice long before the ink...


Top Stories

Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

'It's the worst its been for five years' - Beef farmers protest over prices as factories...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Some dairy herds to get beef support payments with factories and...
Farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning hay, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers. Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019

'Low 20s' - Met Eireann say warm weather to stay for the week
The farmer had been fined €2,500.

Farmer who couldn't explain how green diesel got in his van has conviction...
Odds and sods: John Meagher on Clooncullaun Bog, Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.

John Meagher: 'An afternoon in the bog gets the memory banks fired up...
Stock image

Brexit impasse could see British market left defenceless against a flood of...
Photo: Liam Burke

Exclusion of dairy farmers from beef support payments – 'Unjust, unfair and...