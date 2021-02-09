Margaret Donnelly: Factories should consider the long-term costs of their current pricing strategy

Much has been made in recent years of the potential impact Brexit would have on our beef industry.

There were dire predictions that beef prices would collapse to below €3/kg, and the Government and EU readied a war chest to deal with the potential consequences.

Then Brexit came and beef prices went in the opposite direction - something that no one predicted.

Indeed, with Bord Bia indicating that cattle numbers here and in the UK were tightening and consumer demand holding up, there was a sense of positivity returning to the beleaguered beef finishers.

After all, the Bord Bia Market Tracker – which has been hailed for bringing greater transparency on price performance - showed nothing but positive moves after January 1.

Unfortunately, that's all come to an end this week as quotes took a 10c tumble following a 5c cut last week. Beef finishers are now reporting difficulties getting cattle killed at all and a number of processors are said to be operating a three-day week.

So what's causing the latest slump?

Is Brexit beginning to bite or have the latest Covid-19 lockdowns depressed consumer demand? The latter seems unlikely, as beef prices remained strong in January, when the lockdown began.

Yesterday, we asked Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents the meat factories, to enlighten us on the reasons behind the latest price slump. The response? Silence.

There were many reasons why farmers took to the picket lines and shut down the sector for the best part of a month in 2019. Depressed prices led to a build-up of frustration and anger, but there is always a simmering undercurrent driven by a sense of powerlessness and a lack of knowledge around what is happening in the marketplace.

The 'freedom to farm' attitude of the EU in recent years has been based around the belief that 'farmers should produce what the market wants'. But that's difficult when you're not told what's going on in the marketplace.

It is essential the Government's planned Food Ombudsman has the powers to shed light on market developments, especially if the processors won't.

Meanwhile, the factories should remember their actions will eventually have consequences.

It's now clear that fewer and fewer farmers are willing to continue at winter finishing under such uncertainty.

Online Editors