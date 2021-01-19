Margaret Donnelly: EU risks pushing farmers over the edge with its latest CAP proposals

‘EU farmers could get cash to curb emissions from belching livestock’, was the headline on a Reuters article last week on the next CAP.

Unfortunately, what the article neglected to mention is that the ‘cash’ in question is already being paid to farmers— it’s just that now they’ll have to do more to get it.

For all the talk of ‘just transition’, what’s becoming clearer as details of the next CAP emerge, is that farmers will be again asked to do more with less.

Last week saw the Commission release more details of the farming practices it expects to be included in the proposed new Eco schemes.

This is a critical element of the new CAP that will affect all farmers.

The list includes organic farming practices, agro-ecology such as crop rotation with leguminous crops, and low-intensity grass-based livestock systems. ‘Carbon farming’, leave land lie fallow and the use of feed additives to control emissions are other proposed measures.

Many of the measures require significant upfront investment and would have an immediate impact on farm output.

Unfortunately, what the Commission has been less anxious to mention in its snazzy press releases is where all the cash to pay for these measures will come from.

The answer: from the money already given to farmers.

Depending on how the negotiations in Brussels go, up to 30pc of farmers’ direct payments could be conditional on their involvement in Eco Schemes.

The EU needs to be honest with farmers about this and stop pretending these new measures are some great new way for farmers to boost their incomes.

Stagnant incomes

Rightly or wrongly, they are just another example of farmers being asked to do more while their incomes remain stagnant.

However, this time there is a danger of pushing farmers too far.

The Department of Agriculture here has already flagged its concerns about low participation in the Eco schemes and valuable EU funding going to waste.

There is no doubt that farmers need to take unprecedented action to address the many obvious environmental issues in the sector.

But if we are to have a just transition, surely robbing Peter to pay Paul isn’t the way to start.

Read More





Online Editors