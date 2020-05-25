Margaret Donnelly: EU agriculture plans are laudable - but who's going to pay?

The announcement last week by the European Commission of its new Farm to Fork strategy is a significant move by the powers that be in Brussels to put food security centre stage once again.

An EU biodiversity strategy was also launched with the aim of enhancing environmental protections and promoting 'greener' food production systems. The initiative ties in nicely with the European Green Deal, which was published late last year and has set Europe on the road to becoming the first climate-neutral continent.

Europe has lofty ambitions to transform its food production system, including a reduction by 50pc of the use and risk of pesticides, a reduction by at least 20pc of the use of fertilisers, a reduction by 50pc in sales of antimicrobials used for farmed animals and aquaculture, and reaching 25pc of agricultural land under organic farming.

And that ambition is to be applauded. However, to realise this ambition the Commission argues that there must be sustainable economic development of the sector and the encouragement of demand from consumers. And therein may lie the problem. While the strategy says European farmers will get support from CAP to adopt sustainable practices, it all hinges on whether there is the appetite and finance to ensure the Commission's plans become a reality. Is the Commission and Member States willing to increase funding of CAP to encourage more farmers down the organic route? More to the point, are retailers prepared to pay a premium to farmers for organic produce, and are consumers willing to pay a premium for these organic goods? While the Commission insists in the farm-to-fork strategy paper that farmers will be rewarded for the various changes in production practices being sought, it's difficult to see how this will be possible. There is a finite amount of money in the CAP budget and it's one that's coming under increasing pressure. Indeed a number of EU Member States are outspoken about cutting spending on agriculture. Meanwhile, Europe's tax-payers want to see value for money for the substantial payments made to farmers. To get extra funding for the CAP pot requires the kind of political will that appears to be short in supply at the minute. Being the first climate-neutral continent and having ambitious plans are to be applauded, but the role of farmers in this is yet to be defined. A safe and sustainable food supply is the correct and right aspiration for Europe; but, as with everything, it will cost someone. And the cost of change in farming invariably falls to the consumer or the producer - or both.