Margaret Donnelly: Ed Sheeran and Co offsetting carbon footprint by planting trees is rooted in privileged ignorance

For years, forestry investment funds were involved in buying up and planting large tracts of land here in the hope of long-term financial gains.

One of the world’s biggest pop stars, Ed Sheeran, announced last week that because his job, which involves touring the world, is “not a hugely sustainable job...” he’s going to make amends for his carbon footprint by buying vast amounts of land in the UK to plant trees.

Oh, if only life was so simple for us as it is for the rich and famous, we could all offset our carbon footprint... and encroach on someone else’s livelihood.

Sheeran’s upcoming Mathematics Tour, which kicks off in Croke Park in April this year, will see him travel across Europe and it seems, regardless of the environmental damage his tour will do, it’s OK as he’s doing his bit in someone else’s backyard.

Expand Close For years, forestry investment funds were involved in buying up and planting large tracts of land here in the hope of long-term financial gains. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp For years, forestry investment funds were involved in buying up and planting large tracts of land here in the hope of long-term financial gains.

But this is probably only the start of increased demand for land from people and companies looking to offset their carbon footprint through forestry plantations or rewilding.

For years, forestry investment funds were involved in buying up and planting large tracts of land here in the hope of long-term financial gains.

Sheeran’s investment in forestry is far more philosophical, but it points to the future demands for land outside of agricultural interests.

The forestry sector here may have provided farmers and foresters alike with numerous and consistent headaches in recent years as the Department continues to grapple with licensing issues, but for those with just their commercial hat on, Ireland is a great place to invest in forestry with a grant to cover establishment costs and tax-free premiums paid for 15 years.

Added to this in the coming years could be the value of carbon credits generated on these lands.

So while forestry and rewilding could make commercial and environmental sense, it raises the question of fairness.

Is it OK for the rich and famous to continue with their polluting ways or cleanse their environmental consciousness just because they can afford to and is it OK for them to do it at the cost of someone else’s livelihood and life?

Planting a tree to offset your carbon footprint is something the average consumer understands, up there with ‘eat less meat’ and it carries a certain cache of being environmentally friendly, rather than addressing the original carbon footprint.

What billionaire or celeb is going to give up flying in their private jets when they can just plant a tree?