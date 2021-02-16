Margaret Donnelly: Dog owners’ blind ignorance is a threat to farmers’ livelihoods — and it will end up costing the rest of us access to farmland

The end of this month marks the 12-month anniversary of the country's first confirmed Covid-19 case.

A lot has happened since then – most of which could be filed under ‘heartbreaking’.

However, there have been positives – including our renewed appreciation of the countryside.

This was highlighted in a recent survey by the Environmental Protection Agency which found that 84pc of people felt access to nature was crucially important for their mental and physical health.

However, access to the countryside comes at a cost for some.

As lambing and calving starts, farmers are experiencing one of the busiest times of the year, as well as the most important.

The economic cycle starts on farms at this time and every live lamb and calf born is needed to provide an income down the line.

However, as John Fagan rightly points out this week, too many dog owners are oblivious to the potential damage an off-the-leash dog can inflict on heavily pregnant and newly-lambed ewes.

Bizarrely, images of mauled sheep are considered by many online platforms to be too gruesome for public consumption, and the pictures are invariably blurred.

In contrast, the more graphic the pictures the better, I would contend.

Graphic and horrific pictures might just force the general public to realise the grievous harm dogs can do to a flock of sheep when left off the leash.

Moreover, reports of land owners being subjected to verbal abuse by dog owners over their ‘pets’ being off the leash will do little for walker-farmer relations.

Farmers are under more economic pressure than ever before, with rising input costs and falling incomes, and a threat to their livelihoods at this time of the year out of blind ignorance by members of the public is unacceptable.

Unfortunately, it may be easier for many farmers to shut access to their lands rather than run the risk involved in facilitating the public.

Walkers and ramblers often talk of their ‘right to roam’. However, with rights come responsibilities.

If people demand the right to roam hills and mountains, then they also have a responsibility to keep their dogs from mauling sheep grazing those same environs.

And they should remember that farmers also have rights.

Such as the right to make a livelihood; and the right to redress when their animals are attacked.

Read More

Online Editors