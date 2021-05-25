Margaret Donnelly: Clear leadership is needed to get farmers united on measures to help environment

A new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is on the horizon, with key super trilogue talks to take place this week.

Irish farmers have become familiar with reforms of the CAP down the years, with former Tánaiste Ray MacSharry bringing in key reforms to how it would be distributed to European farmers.

The increased importance of direct payments to farmers was part of his 1992 reforms.

Now the immediate future of the CAP will see significant changes for farmers as the move towards more environmental measures continues and the thorny issue of convergence becomes clear.

The vast, vast majority of farmers in this country want to do what’s best for the environment.

Beef farmer Robin Talbot mentions on P13 that over the past number of years he has planted around 20,000 (yes you read that right) trees on his farm. I raised my eyebrows when I read it and contacted him to make sure the figure was correct.

Yes it is, he reassured me, saying that one 14-acre field took around 15,000 trees alone.

Fine if you have lots of land or a spare 15 acres, I hear you say, but remember no one is being asked to plant 15,000 trees or anything the colour of it.

But it serves to show how it’s all about attitude and having the right one, without political pressure or brow-beating.

Managing the environment should not be a dirty phrase or one that has negative connotations, but unfortunately it’s turning that way at the moment, with farmers are caught in the middle, trying to follow the best advice available to them yet facing a barrage of criticism.

For ever changing

Advice and science are for ever changing: how many farmers took out hundreds of trees and ditches in the decades not too long ago on good advice?

But the future should be about positive change and unfortunately, the gap between what can be done and what should be done from an environmental point of view is being lost amid the growing noise around blame, which doesn’t help farmers.

Now, more than ever, clear direction and leadership is needed in the sector with supports to ensure that with environmental measures, everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet.