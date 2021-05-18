Margaret Donnelly: Cheese plant saga shows we need an open and transparent planning system

In January 2019, when Glanbia Ireland announced its joint venture with Dutch dairy producer Royal A-ware to build a new cheese plant in Kilkenny, little did it know where it would all end up.

There was little talk of the environment in the press release accompanying its launch, with the chaos of Brexit dominating the agenda at the time.

Now the project has turned into a landmark case for environmentalists against what they describe as ‘industrial farming’ and seen the company have to impose restrictions on suppliers. The ongoing battle around the project has also turned into the complete polarisation of the farmer voice and environmentalist lobby.

This isn’t a huge surprise these days, given the ability for all to turn to rage through various media platforms at each other.

But not only does this type of commentary push the two sides further apart, but it fails to focus on one of the key issues — the sluggish planning system.

An Taisce, or any other concerned party, has every right to object in an appropriate manner to a planned development. Thankfully, we have the right to public participation in planning in this country. The problem is not the objection, it’s the length of time it takes to have the matter resolved one way or the other.

Those critical of An Taisce say its objections have already delayed the project by two years. Glanbia’s farmer suppliers are now subject to restrictions to peak milk supplies, currently for a three-year period. But this is not An Taisce’s fault, the blame lies a the foot of our snail’s pace planning system.

Planning permission for the plant was initially granted by An Bord Pleanala in June 2019, with the project due to be operational by the end of 2022. Now though, nobody can say when or indeed if milk will eventually flow into the plant.

This is especially difficult and unfair on those impacted directly — dairy farmer suppliers. Without clarity, not only have they to put any current plans on hold, but their long-term future is uncertain if the plant never goes ahead.

We need a planning system that is open and transparent to all, but it must also be fair to those whose livelihoods are in the balance. It seems clear where projects are identified as of national importance, a process must be put in place fast-track its passage or rejection through the various hurdles of our planning system.

Our economy and environment stand to benefit from this.