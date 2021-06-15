Margaret Donnelly: Can IFA genuinely claim to represent all farmers any more?

Farmers protest against CAP proposals as they drive through Naas, Co. Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

For the second CAP negotiation in a row, the country’s largest farming organisation has taken the side of one cohort of farmers over another in its position on farm payments.

The IFA is fully entitled to do this, but it cannot at the same time pretend it’s on everyone’s side.

In recent decades, the partisan nature of farm politics has been a reflection of what’s happening at farm level.

When farmers marched on Dublin in 1966, Irish agriculture was very different: every farmer milked a cow and kept cattle, most had pigs and poultry and many more than today grew crops.

Nowadays, as we all know, things are much different, and for the IFA this has made finding consensus on issues very challenging.

Trying to represent a hill farmer in Connemara and a dairy farmer in North Cork is akin to the Vintners Association representing coffee shops. They are fundamentally different businesses.

And critically, when their interests don’t align as they often don’t, sides must be taken.

So, whose side is IFA on?

When it comes to the current CAP negotiations, which will influence farm payments over the next decade, it’s on the side of farmers with above-average entitlement values and is essentially pro the status quo.

This is not surprising as its coffers are now heavily subsidised by its Munster membership, and its ‘progressive’ farmer base are among its most vocal.

Further, it has been perceived as having failed those in the northwest with significant damage done by breakaway groups, notably the INHFA. And that same group has now called IFA’s bluff.

How can it, they ask, protest about proposed changes in the CAP, which it says will help the majority of farmers?

The IFA is set to protest on the streets of Dublin this week over the Climate Bill – a topic that should draw the support of all farmers.

However its partisan stance on CAP makes that difficult. The IFA has yet to clearly state how its position on payment redistribution is to the benefit of its membership on below-average entitlement values.

However, it’s very clear, given what happened after the last CAP, that these farmers won’t be satisfied with just another environmental, suckler or sheep payment. They want direct payment equality. Will IFA come out and campaign for that?

As has been said before, there will be undeserving winners and losers in this CAP. But the IFA cannot continue to pretend it is on everyone’s side.