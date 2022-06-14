Margaret Donnelly: Blaming farmers for rising prices highlights food supply chain ignorance

Blaming farmers for any price rises in food is foolish and shows a complete lack of understanding of our food supply chain

It seems that the rise in food prices has taken some people by surprise.

The latest statistics show that the price of food and drink has risen by eight per cent, but it seems a lot more.

Sure, it’s not as visible as the constant creep up of prices at the petrol pumps, but the cost of groceries has gone up and it is being noticed.

It’s the same with the hospitality industry — the shortage of labour is visible while the prices on the menu have only gone one way.

But it shouldn’t be a surprise. Little can be produced in any sector without energy and, unfortunately, our reliance on fossil fuels is coming back to haunt us from all angles.

Blaming farmers for any price rises in food is foolish and shows a complete lack of understanding of our food supply chain, for it’s seldom farmers can dictate what they receive for their produce.

Add on the rising costs for farmers — be it fertiliser, fuel or energy bills, which have all shot up hugely in recent months — and the margins have, in most cases, not followed suit. Farm labour remains a huge issue — the dire shortage of workers across most industries means farmers are at the long end of a line.

Read More

Unfortunately, with no foreseeable decline in energy costs, the knock-on impact on farming is that input costs eat into most margins and for the consumer, the price of food is likely to continue to rise.

For too long, food has been used as a loss leader for supermarkets and created an expectation and assumption that it should be cheap. Farmers, in fairness, have been rallying for years against below-cost selling and the message it sends out to both consumers and farmers alike.

This year, push has come to shove for many farmers, who were already operating on razor thin margins, most notably in the horticulture and pig sectors.

A reduction of farmer numbers isn’t a good thing for consumers as it leads to reduced choice and farmers having to scale up to try and maintain any margin.

And reduced farmer numbers won’t lead to cheaper food — it has the potential to make us more reliant on a dwindling supply and imports that are only cheaper in the short term.

Read More

Read More