Margaret Donnelly: Biden will be good for Ireland — but UK remains our key trading partner

We finally have a president-elect in the US, after days of the world being glued to the election count —unless of course, the Trump team succeeds in its legal ambitions.

But the declaration of Joe Biden’s election is a positive for Ireland and the EU as our attention turns to back Brexit.

Now, we have an incoming US President with an understanding of and interest in Irish politics, something that can only benefit Ireland and the EU when it comes to any Brexit deal or no deal in the coming weeks.

While Biden will face a tough task at home to force new policies through an evenly split senate and congress, trade and foreign policy is one area where he will be anxious to steer the US off Trump's course.

The differences between the two men's views of the EU and Brexit are stark to say the least, and a Biden administration would not countenance any trade deal between the UK and the US that puts the Good Friday Agreement in doubt.

Already Biden is expected to rebuild damaged relations with the EU, and if a UK trade deal is not in Biden's first-100-day strategy, Ireland will have the opportunity to ensure our close ties with the US are cemented when it comes to presenting a shamrock on St Patrick's Day in the White House.

Further, Biden's soundings around Brexit have been clear — that the US will not sign any trade deal with the UK if the UK actually carries out its threat to override some of the parts of the January withdrawal agreement around Northern Ireland protocol.

Just two months ago Biden warned that the Good Friday Agreement could not be "a casualty of Brexit". This should be comforting news to Irish ears, both from a social and economic point of view.

In saying all that, the UK is our most important trading partner, and any type of Brexit, be it soft or hard, will be a major negative for this country.

Our politicians should be wary of poking fun at Boris Johnson or being too triumphant. There is simply too much at stake.

While a Biden White House is undoubtedly a positive for Ireland, close ties with London have been, are and will remain far more important to the political and economic future.

