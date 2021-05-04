Margaret Donnelly: Be extra vigilant as we come to the most dangerous time of the year for farmers

The added pressure on contractors and farmers should not be underestimated, especially when it comes to farm safety. Photo Roger Jones.

As the country begins to open up again with the relaxing of Covid restrictions farming, for the most part, continues full-on. And we are coming in to one of the most dangerous times of the year for farming.

The sector has done well during Covid, with fewer than normal fatalities happening, but as silage season kicks off in earnest for many, one contractor gives us an insight into the difficulties in the sector on Page 22.

Kilkenny-based John Hughes gave up making silage 17 years ago when his wife said she didn’t want to become a ‘silage widow’. The pressure on the sector during silage season, he says, has grown as the season condensed in recent years. What was a six- to eight-week window, he says, has reduced to less than a month.

The added pressure on contractors and farmers should not be underestimated, especially when it comes to farm safety. The long hours of silage season are enough for contractors to deal with, but as John points out, they should not have to deal with children too.

The tractor cab is not a play area for children, but too many people are treating it as such, according to John, and he’s right.

Gone are the days when the lucky child was allowed into the cab of the harvester, or better still into the cab of the digger during rolling. As John says, tractors are among the most dangerous machines to work on, and contractors should not be asked to carry children for spins.

Since 2010, over half of work-related deaths involving vehicles occurred on farms, while 75pc of non-worker deaths involved children on farms.

Farmyards with busy and dangerous machinery are not safe places for children, and there should certainly not be extra pressure put on contractors to accommodate children.

A bit of common sense from everyone over the coming weeks and months, as farming gets busier, could help keep the accident and fatality incident rate as low as possible this year.

Read More

Indo Farming