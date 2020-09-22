Margaret Donnelly: Aspirations to put on big farming shows in 2021 are admirable — but ambitious

News last week that the Ploughing would return to Laois next year and host the world contest was, no doubt, welcomed by many in the sector.

Love it or hate it, the Ploughing is the highlight for many and comes at a time in the year when farmers can take a day or two off work, before the winter months set in. While the ambition and commitment of those involved in the Championships is to be admired, one has to wonder if it’s short-sighted.

At the same time last week, machinery giant John Deere announced that it would not be attending any trade shows in Europe until at least October 2021. The move cannot have been taken lightly but it was done to protect staff as much as possible from Covid-19.

The last couple of days has seen Covid cases surge, especially in the capital, with worrying indicators that any let-up in our guard or a return to any semblance of ‘normal’ socialising will see flare-ups in the number of positive cases. Keeping the country on lockdown as and when the virus spreads continues to be the Government’s stance. But that raises serious questions.

NPA chairman Mick Mahon; managing director Anna May McHugh and president James Sutton with landowners at Ratheniska today 17th September 2020 for the announcement of the 68th World Ploughing and 90th National Ploughing for Ratheniska, Co. Laois 15th - 18th September 2021. Picture: Alf Harvey.

The virus won’t be stamped out by regional or even national lockdowns. It may be contained, but by its nature it will flare up again as we lift restrictions and people mingle more.

The economic impact of restrictions and lockdown for the country may take months or even years to be fully understood, but at the moment it’s having a serious impact on both jobs and lives.

And now as we head into the winter it’s hard to imagine the situation improving much. We seem set for to see the economy spluttering amid various attempts to re-start between lockdowns.

It’s unlikely that 2021 will be dominated by anything other than Covid and at best when we reach our ‘living with Covid’ anniversary in March, that might be the most positive outcome — that we’re learning to live with it.

To think of any mass event which draws thousands of people together, even outdoors, taking place next year is, unfortunately, ambitious to say the least.

However, if we’re not ambitious and brave for ourselves it could be a long and difficult winter to weather as our rural landscape for socialising has changed fundamentally forever.

Online Editors