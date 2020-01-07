Margaret Donnelly: As possible closures loom, remember that the marts are about a lot more than just business

Much has been said about the decline of rural Ireland in recent years and while some of the commentaries have been over the top, there is no doubt many of the pillars of rural life have been diminished.

One bastion that has always stood behind the farming community has been the local mart which, apart from being a place of business, has also provided a crucial social refuge for farmers, particularly older ones.

The establishment and widespread proliferation of marts across the country in the 1950s gave farmers protection from the vagaries and volatility of the fairs which had dominated for generations.

In tandem with becoming an economic lifeline, the marts also evolved to play a critical role in the social fabric of rural areas.

However, the marts are facing financial pressures like never before with spiralling insurance costs threatening the very future of many.

Financial challenges are nothing new for the marts. Keeping the books in the black has always been a challenge, but the insurance issue takes this to a new level.

The marts have had to invest heavily in infrastructure to make their premises safer, but increasing insurance premiums have eroded their margins.

Ironically, some of these changes, designed to protect farmers, such as removing access to the yards, have underlined their role as a social outlet.

Farmers, once scattered all over the mart looking at stock, are now gathered in the sales ring.

At one jam-packed sales ring recently, one farmer commented that 'less than 20pc of those there had business to be there'.

And that's point; the mart has never just been about business.

It's important the Government, insurers and farmers themselves are conscious of that in the face of possible closures in the years ahead.

