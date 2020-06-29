Farming

Luke Flanagan: It's time to do the right thing and set path towards full convergence

Luke Flanagan

The convergence of CAP payments to a single unit value per hectare is an issue that has divided farmers and poisoned the debate on agricultural policy spanning the last two reforms of the Common Agricultural policy (CAP).

This historic inequality must be comprehensively addressed as a priority in the upcoming reform, as this single action would give an economic stimulus to the majority of farmers that would be felt across the rural economy.

The higher-level objective of the 2013 CAP reform was to move to equal payments per hectare by 2019. A derogation was granted to this to allow some member states, including Ireland, to maintain historic payments and only achieve partial convergence. Despite this 19 of the 27 member states have achieved full convergence by 2019.