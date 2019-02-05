Sometimes it can be easy to grab headlines. Beef barons, sheikhs and Coolmore Stud in one soundbite is enough to catch anyone's eye.

Louise Hogan: Rabble-rousing IFA can't have it every way on EU payments

At the recent IFA AGM, everyone took a lashing from the outspoken Taoiseach to keyboard warriors as hot topics from climate change to the new CAP budget came in for scrutiny. There was an echo of Leo Varadkar's men and women "who got up early in the morning" when Joe Healy stated that CAP direct payments should be for the farmers "who are up in the middle of the night".

Warming to the theme, he added that sheikhs, Coolmore Stud and beef barons should not benefit from large CAP payments as they cannot be considered "genuine farmers".

Yet, that's where the waters get a little muddier.

For example, take the EU's proposals on capping CAP payments under the proposed post-2020 reforms.

Under the Commission proposals, direct payments above €60,000 would face cuts, while there would be a maximum overall limit of €100,000.

All of the major farmer organisations here are in favour of the proposals, but in the IFA's case there is a caveat.

It is not opposed to the Commission's capping proposal, but it is in favour of retaining payments over €60,000 in cases where there is more than one member of the family working full-time on the farm.