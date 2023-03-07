Local authorities are masters at rubbing farmers up the wrong way

I lost a chunk of land that I was leasing for many years in recent weeks.

A bidding war broke out over it and it quickly moved out of my reach, with the final price being at least twice what I had been paying before.

It was disappointing to see land that we minded as our own disappear to the highest bidder.

However, every landowner’s head is being turned with the eye-watering rates farmers are shelling out.

The bubble is driven by dairy farmers who seem to think it makes more sense to bid land to over €600 per acre rather than buddy up with a tillage man down the road who would gladly take exported slurry.

Exporting slurry might be a tall order in areas where it’s wall to wall dairy cows, but the vast majority of dairy farmers have more options than they realise.

One of the upsides of losing the block of land is I don’t have to worry about a proposed greenway that’s set to pass through it.

The 32-mile route starts in Donabate and winds its way along the coast through Rogerstown Estuary, Rush, Loughshinny, Skerries and Balbriggan before it reaches the Meath coast at the Delvin River.

It’s a no-brainer of a project since plenty of people walk daily along informal pathways on the headlands on this stretch of coast. Fingal already has a population twice the size of Galway City and is still one of the fastest growing population centres in the country. The demand for services in the region is only going to increase.

It also happens to be one of the wealthiest local authorities in the country courtesy of the massive €30m it pulls in annually from rates at Dublin Airport.

Despite these resources, the authority has managed to alienate landowners along the greenway’s “preferred” route.

Various calls for submissions were issued to the public, but all the farmers I spoke too lamented the fact that no human was ever dispatched to hear their concerns before pushing ahead with the next step of the process.

For example, the path is being kept away from the edge of cliffs to protect it from the combined forces of coastal erosion and climate change. When I say cliffs, these are not soaring escarpments — remember, this is all closer to Malahide than Moher.

The more sceptical landowners believe it was more a case of minimising the council’s risk of liability from members of the public with a propensity to go off piste down the water’s edge.

Regardless of the actual rationale, routing a path 100m or even 200m away from the coastline along the embankment of a railway line will fail miserably on every front.

Walkers won’t want to use it because the existing paths along the edge of the fields is far more scenic.

Meanwhile, the farmers will be faced with 100m strips of land that will be effectively sterilised.

How do you spray your crop with a fungicide, herbicide or insecticide while Mammy or Grandad is taking all the kids out for a nice walk on the greenway?

It doesn’t matter how calm the weather is, the prospect of a lung-full of pesticide as a huge tractor and sprayer cruises by, regardless of how carefully moderated the dose is, will not work for either Joe Public or Phil the Farmer.

Despite having literally millions of euro to throw at this scheme, landowners were only supplied with a generic email address to voice their concerns.

It astounds me that in a case where all the landowners basically accept that a walkway makes sense, the local authority has managed to rub them up the wrong way so much that they’ve now formed a group to fight their corner.

No wonder public projects take forever to be rolled out in this country. If it isn’t the Nimbys holding everyone to ransom, we’ve got the fall-back of so-called public consultation processes that antagonise key stakeholders. Fair play to us.

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.

