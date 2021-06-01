‘Little would have changed with watered-down CAP commitments’

I’m very disappointed we could not reach a deal this week on the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

As part of the European Parliament’s negotiating team on one of the three pieces of legislation which make up the new CAP, I’ve been engaged in this process since becoming an MEP. Over the last few months, the technical and less contentious elements were agreed, leaving the big politics to be sorted.

At the talks, the big sticking points were always going to be how payments were to be distributed and eco-schemes.

Take the starting position of the Parliament — a 12pc minimum for the redistributive payment and 30pc for eco-schemes — compared to the Council of the EU, which preferred a minimum of seven per cent for the redistributive payment and 20pc for eco-schemes. You don’t have to be a fortune teller to work out we should land at figures of around 10pc and 25pc respectively.

Unfortunately, the Council agreed in principle, but insisted on a raft of derogations and caveats that hollowed out the substance of the commitments. The Parliament recognised the intention of these loopholes, masked as flexibility, was to guarantee as little change as possible.

When Minister Charlie McConalogue talks about ‘flexibilities’, he means he doesn’t want to be obligated to redirect more funds to small and medium farmers through the per hectare top-up of the redistributive payment. He also means he doesn’t want to see convergence higher than 75pc, regardless of the data showing full convergence would benefit the majority of farmers. A woeful stance.

The Council’s proposals on payment capping were equally weak. The current system’s unfairness is visible on the Department of Agriculture website. It shows some farmers are getting hundreds of thousands of euros in funds. Meanwhile, the average farm income in cattle rearing in 2019 was about €9,000. There’s no excuse for defending such inequality. On eco-schemes, I’m not against them as I think well-designed schemes could be profitable for farmers. The biggest obstacle to farmers participating and delivering environmental restoration through these schemes is the CAP budget. Member states are only calling for low ambition because a few months ago, they agreed to slash the CAP budget.

If the CAP loses environmental credibility among EU citizens, it won’t be through the inaction of farmers, but because of the finances being slashed by member states, to fund other areas like EU military capabilities. Bottom line is — you cannot ask farmers to do more for less.

In order to guarantee European farmers and citizens a fairer and greener CAP, the Parliament rightly rejected any insistence on the watering down of commitments.

I’ve no doubt we will be back at the negotiating table in the next four weeks and I’m hopeful we can bridge the gap. However, the Council needs to recognise that farmers and citizens deserve better than maintaining the status quo.

Chris MacManus is a Sinn Fein MEP for the Midlands–North-West constituency.