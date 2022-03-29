Like farming before it, aviation changes will bring us back down to earth

There was a time when the announcement of a change in the uniform worn by the female members of the Aer Lingus flight crews was as big an event in Ireland as the Yves St Laurent fashion show was in Paris.

Arrayed in their new (invariably green) uniforms, complete with overcoat, handbag, gloves and shoes, the women of the ‘national carrier’ would stand on the steps of the company’s latest plane and smile demurely for press and public.

It was one of the big days out for the fashion pundits who would pore over every strand of fibre, every button and buttonhole.

Those were the days, when flying was an exotic thing and those who flew inhabited a world that was (literally) above and beyond what the rest of us experienced.

The jet-setting life was one fancifully aspired to. That was until people like Michael O’Leary came along and turned planes into buses with wings to take you anywhere for €9.99.

From this point on, the attire worn for airplane passengers changed dramatically. Since every Tom, Dee and Harriet was now crowding the departure lounges, there was no need for the Armani, stilettos and sables. Tracksuits, fleeces, T-shirts and runners became the order of the day.

How long more is left in the age of mass flying? The grounding of planes and the collapse in world travel during the pandemic showed that the sight of ghost airports isn’t beyond imagining. Change comes, invited or unexpected. Everything has its time and its day.

Walking farms that were once hives of activity, and are now silent and for sale, can be very sobering and instructive about the passage of time and the inevitability of change.

Having been born on a farm, I know what a busy place it can be. When I think back, I think of the days the yard was alive with action, days when the silage was being made or when the hay was being brought home. Still further back the threshing brought the whole parish to the farm to spend three days around the threshing machine.

Walking into a silent farmyard is an eerie experience. Some of the places I visit would have been model farms in their day — a sturdy two-storey farmhouse with a courtyard of byres, calf houses, hen houses and sheds to the rear. There was always something happening, even if it was only hens and chickens frenetically scratching, pecking and picking at anything that remotely looked like food.

Inside, there was always a pot of something on the stove, or a big kettle with a never-ending wisp of steam rising from its ample spout. The place had all the sights, smells and sounds of a solid rural farmstead with a touch of forever and certainty about it.

Now, the ‘for sale’ sign is at the gate and the only things flapping in the breeze are loose sheets of galvanise. The yard is overgrown, green mould climbs up the flat tyres of the abandoned Toyota Carina and the tractor is stopped forever in the field, a rusting heap nearly swallowed by briars.

The byres are empty and the back door to the house is ajar, swollen with moisture. The big kettle is still on the stove, but no wisps of steam rise from the spout. Instead, steam-like cobwebs drape it in an ephemeral shroud. The busy world of the yard, the house and the fields is silent. The sturdy holding is on the market as a “quaint farming property in need of attention”.

Who would have thought that none of the fine strapping children would want to work this model holding? Who would have thought that 75 good acres would no longer make for a viable enterprise?

Eventually, the only thing the parents asked of the children was not to sell it until they died. Now they are gone the way of the wisp of steam. Everything can and will change. The unimaginable becomes imaginable and then becomes reality.

Those abandoned airports last year were monuments to the fragility of all we take as certain. Isn’t it ironic that the aeroplane, that symbol of human conquest of the air and mastery of speed, may be the first casualty on the road to radically changing what we are doing to the planet.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (2018), if the aviation industry were a country, it would be the sixth top greenhouse gas emitter. In a paper published in 2020 by Prof Stefan Gössling of Lund University and Linnaeus University in Sweden, he calculates that “the most frequent fliers constitute only one per cent of the world’s population, but together they account for more than half of the total carbon dioxide emission from passenger air travel.”

The sums add up and perhaps it’s time to imagine the unimaginable. It happens all the time.