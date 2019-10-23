Let's face it, farmers have an attitude problem

From stress to burnout, from cruciate ligaments to hamstrings, there are things befalling us nowadays that some would regard as peculiar to our era. These things were always there, but modern medicine has enabled us to identify them and propose remedies.

The Americans are great for discovering and naming the latter-day carbuncles of the body, mind and soul.

About 40 years ago they identified an affliction that affects us in all the aforementioned dimensions; they called it an 'additood problem', or in European English, an 'attitude problem'.

They certainly hit on something there, because the attitude colours everything; it is the prism through which we view reality, the filter through which we experience it.

I grew up on a farm and I remember, as a boy, being sensitive around what people said about the farming community. One of the things I would often hear non-farmers say - and they still say it - is 'farmers are never happy'.

I can recall on fine summer days going into shops and overhearing people chatting about the weather and how great it was until someone would say, "I hear the farmers are looking for rain", which would invoke a standard response, "sure they are never happy".

When it comes to promoting the way of life on the land, farmers can be their own worst enemies.

On my travels around the country I am sometimes recognised as 'a man from the paper'. I recall one miserable, wet day driving along a narrow country road.

In the distance I saw a straggle of rain-soaked cattle coming towards me followed by an equally drenched farmer. I opened the car window to greet him as he passed.

"Begod, Jim," he said, "if farming isn't at the bottom of the barrel, it must be very close to it. Write about that next week and see how you get on."

On another occasion I drove into a yard where the farmer met me with his toddler son on his hip. The child was whining and not at all happy. "This fella is going to be the farmer," his father said.

"Is he the anointed one, then?" I asked.

"He's heading in that direction," the dad responded. "As you can hear he's well able to complain, and isn't that half the battle?"

On the other hand, it is refreshing to hear farmers declare their love for the land, their satisfaction with what they do and their contentment with the lives they have. Such declarations are not as rare as one might think, but are rooted in attitude.

Genetic

I often wonder if we are born with some genetic predisposition that determines our attitude, or is it life experience that forms attitude? - the old nature and nurture debate

Anyway, wherever we get it or come by it, our attitude, the way we approach life, will have a huge influence on its quality.

I have a good friend who is young, intelligent, funny and hard-working.

He and his wife have a young family, but there is cancer in the house; they've had a tough 18 months but thankfully, are coming out the other side.

Whenever I chat to him I'll of course ask how things are and he will always answer, "Fantastic, couldn't be better."

I have no doubt that attitude has played a huge part in bringing the family through their bother. He had every reason to be miserable, to be overwhelmed and despairing. Attitude made a real difference.

Farming is facing many challenges in terms of incomes, scale, regulation, mechanisation and succession. The greatest challenge is coming in the shape of concerns about the environmental impact of modern farming.

It is increasingly difficult for farmers not to feel besieged and therefore hard to avoid taking on the disposition and attitude of the besieged.

Such disposition and attitude will restrict, constrict and suffocate; it will clog with negativity the filter through which the world is experienced and will blur the prism through which the world is viewed.

Tackling the attitude problem in farmers and farming has to be one of the top agenda items for current and would-be farm leaders.

Indo Farming