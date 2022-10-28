Lack of info around policy changes could spell disaster for many family farms

Farmers are facing significant decisions and change this autumn. Doing the same as previous years isn’t an option.

The planning for calving, lambing, stock turnout and spring crops needs to be tied down this side of Christmas, along with decisions around forward-purchasing inputs for next year.

Having an understanding of the CAP changes now is important, as time is at a premium in January. Being forced to make those administrative decisions while working 24-hour days during spring lambing and calving, and also trying to get crops into the ground, is a recipe for disaster.



When new policy is announced, it’s not as simple as flicking a switch to change direction. The uncertainty around the crucial decisions that need to be made about the future direction of many farms, in such a short time-frame, is putting a lot of stress on farmers.

The changes Irish farmers are facing will determine the future of many farm families. The pressure on us to make the right decisions is severe: the financial implications for a wrong call are immense.

When you combine a new CAP programme with the environmental debate and its emissions targets, along with agricultural input inflation of 38.2pc, while farm-gate prices are coming under pressure, it’s obvious farmers will need help and time to plan their futures.

Many farmers are concerned that they are being forced to make long-term plans for their farms, while the options and policies forcing drastic changes are not fully formulated, and the level of funding is not yet known.

The fire-brigade method of producing policy at the last minute, and expecting farmers to make snap decisions on the future direction of their farms, is causing enormous stress.

This is a failing of farm leadership, as much as government and opposition.

Commodity prices move constantly depending on supply and demand, but the emissions reduction challenge has been expected since the Paris agreement was signed in 2015.

The CAP time-frame is known in advance, and this CAP was delayed by two years because of Brexit, giving extra time to prepare a policy. Granted, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unexpected, but most EU countries bordering Russia have lived with that fear for years now.

Indications that the Food Vision dairy group’s recommendations have been sent to the Minister for Agriculture, with some of the key components neither supported nor rejected by the farm lobby, are disappointing, and display the lack of effectiveness of the farm organisations.

The 25pc reductions target was agreed without any financial commitment from government. Now recommendations as to how the reductions will be made are being sent to the Minister, before any financial commitments are given.

The Minister will be able to finalise his proposals with the excuse that he is working from recommendations from the various Food Vision groups.

At this point, the government will announce how much funding they will contribute to assist farmers in making the changes, and too late, the farm orgs will complain that it is not enough.

To have a thriving, dynamic farming sector into the future, we need gradual evolution of policy — not revolution — together with advanced planning.

In the absence of complete information regarding policy changes, and the restrictions that will be imposed on us, we have no choice but to continue to try and plan ahead this autumn.

We must hope that when the final details are announced, we are given sufficient time to analyse the implications of the new policies, and not forced into making major decisions when the spring workload is at its heaviest.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow