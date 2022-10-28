Farming

Lack of info around policy changes could spell disaster for many family farms

Farmers need time to plan ahead – if details around the new CAP restrictions aren’t announced soon, it will be too late

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (centre) and ministers Charlie McConalogue, Martin Heydon, , Eamon Ryan and Pippa Hackett launch Food Vision. Expand

Angus Woods

Farmers are facing significant decisions and change this autumn. Doing the same as previous years isn’t an option.

The planning for calving, lambing, stock turnout and spring crops needs to be tied down this side of Christmas, along with decisions around forward-purchasing inputs for next year.

