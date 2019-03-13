Kevin Doyle: 'Northern Ireland will become "Bandit Country" if no-deal Brexit goes ahead'

THE road signs at the frictionless Irish border might as well say ‘Welcome to Bandit Country’ if a no-deal Brexit goes ahead.

On one level we should be grateful today that British Prime Minister Theresa May intends to live up to her promise not to introduce physical custom checks on this island.

But at the same there are so many questions about her no-deal plan that we would be naïve not to be deeply worried about the societal and economic impact.

Officials in Dublin have been left somewhat ‘gobsmacked’ by the “keep calm and carry on” message to businesses on this island.

There’s no doubt that Mrs May proposals are filled with contradictions.

For a start, Northern Ireland will be treated differently from the rest of the UK, where tariffs will be imposed on some EU goods if a Brexit deal fails to materialise.

Irish Government sources have repeatedly argued the original ‘backstop’ gives the North “the best of both worlds”. They would have unrivalled access to both the UK and EU markets.

However, the DUP argued against this on the grounds that the region would be different from the rest of the UK. Today’s proposals ensure the North will be UK’s backdoor.