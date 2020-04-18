Keelings controversy shows how divorced people are from the reality of food production

I was asking myself this as the Keelings controversy raged on every media outlet this week.

The soft fruit company had taken the decision to charter a flight from Bulgaria to get their pickers in before the start of the season.

As usual some of the Twitter commentary was hilariously ridiculous.

People calling 'Teelings' (of whiskey fame) hypocritical and greedy for bringing in staff to 'pick barley'.

This seems to be about the level that a lot of the public reaction is coming from.

But to see politicians queuing up to milk air-time out of the issue was really disappointing.

Peadar Tobín compared these essential workers to the Italian tourists that were let travel to Ireland for the cancelled Six Nations rugby match.

Of course all the critics were at pains to point out that this wasn't about the fact that the horticultural sector is almost entirely dependent on foreign labour.

Instead of being racist, they claimed they were concerned about the health issues that the move entailed.

Would Mr Tobín and all the others be so quick to condemn the move if it was a plane load of medical and care staff to provide assistance in areas where there were no skilled Irish available?

Part of the problem is that manual work on vegetable, fruit and other horticultural farms is typically labelled as unskilled.

While it may not take four years of university lectures to become an effective daffodil picker on my farm, it still takes a few weeks at least for a person to get up to speed when they first try the work.

Most of my staff have been coming back to me for years and are now extremely skilled at harvesting efficiently and adhering to the rigid specs and protocols that are demanded by supermarkets and quality assurance schemes.

The fact is that these people are very skilled at what they do, and they are willing to do it for the minimum wage.

Cries about the crap wages for farm work ring hollow when the same punters do their weekly shopping wherever they get it cheapest.

How many unemployed Irish people would realistically volunteer to work in Keelings or any other horticultural farm for the next four months for a wage that is little more than the weekly €350 from the Government that they currently get for...staying at home?

I'll never forget the time during the last crisis in 2008 when unemployment hit 15pc and there was tumble weed blowing up and down the M50.

I had a 23 acre field of daffodils along one of the busiest roads in the country. It was effectively a huge billboard that told passersby that we grew flowers that required picking.

How many calls did I get from Irish people looking for a job during that time? One.

But I used to get calls almost every week from Latvia, Lithuania and Romania from people looking for jobs.

This isn't something to be bemoaned. This is proof that we have a successful economy and wonderful choices compared to many other nationalities.

But please park any notion that Irish people are suddenly going to be queuing up for work in the horticultural sector any time soon.

The vast majority of the fresh produce on our supermarket shelves hasn't been touched by an Irish pair of hands in many years. That's not going to change now.

So should Keelings be forced to let their crop rot to avoid the risks associated with flying in nearly 200 pickers from Bulgaria?

I can only assume that it is in Keelings interest to ensure that none of the people they have brought over get sick since this would leave them back at square one.

So it makes sense that they will restrict the new arrivals' movements for two weeks and adhere to HSE best practice.

If you prevent one farm from harvesting its crops, you probably should be applying the same criteria to others. Where do you draw the line at in this situation?

While the world has paused, it has not stopped. There is no benefit in creating a second crisis due to a shortage of food supplies.

A bit of common sense is needed.