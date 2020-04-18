Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Keelings controversy shows how divorced people are from the reality of food production

Darragh McCullough

Fruit and vegetable pickers are being flown in to keep up with demand for food (Owen Humphreys/PA) Expand

Close

Fruit and vegetable pickers are being flown in to keep up with demand for food (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Fruit and vegetable pickers are being flown in to keep up with demand for food (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Fruit and vegetable pickers are being flown in to keep up with demand for food (Owen Humphreys/PA)

I was asking myself this as the Keelings controversy raged on every media outlet this week.

The soft fruit company had taken the decision to charter a flight from Bulgaria to get their pickers in before the start of the season.

As usual some of the Twitter commentary was hilariously ridiculous.