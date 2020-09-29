Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Jonathan Hoare: Outlook bleak for beef farmers as Budget pressure mounts on McConalogue

Jonathan Hoare - former government adviser in the Department of Agriculture Expand

Close

Jonathan Hoare - former government adviser in the Department of Agriculture

Jonathan Hoare - former government adviser in the Department of Agriculture

Jonathan Hoare - former government adviser in the Department of Agriculture

Jonathan Hoare

It was recently announced that the Government are preparing Budget 2021 on the basis of there being no EU-UK trade deal in place for the beginning of next year.

This is a prudent approach to take, but it poses some real challenges for the new Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue as he sets about preparing for his first Budget in office.

How will the Government respond to protect the beef sector? Protecting the €1.75 billion of beef exports to the UK will be fraught with political difficulty.