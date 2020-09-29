Jonathan Hoare: Outlook bleak for beef farmers as Budget pressure mounts on McConalogue

It was recently announced that the Government are preparing Budget 2021 on the basis of there being no EU-UK trade deal in place for the beginning of next year.

This is a prudent approach to take, but it poses some real challenges for the new Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue as he sets about preparing for his first Budget in office.

How will the Government respond to protect the beef sector? Protecting the €1.75 billion of beef exports to the UK will be fraught with political difficulty.

The meat processing sector have demanded a ‘tariff support mechanism’. Meat Industry Ireland (MII) predicts that tariffs could exceed €920 million on Irish meat exports in a no-deal scenario. Tariffs on beef exports alone, MII suggests, would account for €725m annually. Notwithstanding the potential breaches of ‘state-aid’ or WTO rules, this proposed tariff support mechanism may create, there is a far more potent political difficulty with it. The prospect of McConalogue providing direct cash subvention to meat processors seems implausible in the current political climate, where the mere mention of meat factories provokes outrage. MII will argue that its proposal offers the best mechanism to protect their market, protect the price and by extension protect the farmer. But it would be a hard sell for the minister. However, if he chooses to ignore the industry, he faces sustained pressure from MII and beyond. Farmers and their representative bodies will demand that any funding provided should be targeted directly to farmers. The IFA’s pre-budget proposals for beef farmers exceed €500m for 2021 alone. This figure includes an ask for a €300-per-head suckler support payment comprising a number of reformed schemes and €273m in losses incurred to date due to Brexit. As the deadline for the conclusion of EU-UK trade talks comes into view, the pressure on the minister to commit to significant support for farmers will ramp up. Expand Close New Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

The pressure on McConalogue is exacerbated given that he was a vocal advocate of a €200-per-head suckler payment during his tenure in opposition. Sinn Féin's Matt Carty and other opposition TDs will have no shortage of quotes to punish McConalogue with when beef farmers' expectations for aid come up short. While the external challenges for the minister look daunting, perhaps the most difficult task he will face will come from inside Government itself. In the lead-up to last year's Budget, the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform (DPER) hosted its annual 'National Economic Dialogue' in June 2019. The assumption at that time was that a 'no deal' Brexit was the likely eventuality. The title for the Agriculture session – 'Diversifying outputs and markets' — did little to disguise what DPER were suggesting: in a no-deal Brexit scenario they believe that the beef sector needs structural reform at all levels. So expect any funding that McConalogue manages to secure from DPER for the beef sector, be it at processing or primary producer level, to be accompanied with terms and conditions aimed at achieving diversification of output. Throw in the Government's climate ambitions and the picture becomes increasingly bleak indeed for Ireland's beef farmers in the coming weeks. Jonathan Hoare is a former government adviser in the Department of Agriculture