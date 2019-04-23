Farmers are now realising that Brexit will mean the Irish border will become an important new awkward dimension in planning farming businesses.

Farmers are now realising that Brexit will mean the Irish border will become an important new awkward dimension in planning farming businesses.

John Simpson: 'Cross-border smuggling of cattle, milk and sheep is not a new feature on this island'

Farmers and their business markets already know how to cope with currency differences which were part of the EU market arrangements.

Sterling and euro conversions are part of the daily adjustments as produce crosses the Irish border.

What has been inadequately recognised in the debate about Brexit is the inevitability of some form of new discipline because the EU marketplace, comprising 27 countries, will not be 'open' for trade in agricultural products from the UK.

This means that produce from farms in Northern Ireland if sold to buyers south of the border may face regulatory tests (including animal health) and import tariffs in the Republic.

The pending post-Brexit legal position is forbidding. It will be time-consuming and tend to disrupt existing commercial practice.

Also, without encouraging unapproved behaviour, traders will quickly become well aware of unofficial trade routes.

That is, in explicit terms, the incentive to smuggle if there is no enforced statutory discipline (in other words, border policing either on the border or at a physical distance).