Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 23 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

John Simpson: 'Cross-border smuggling of cattle, milk and sheep is not a new feature on this island'

A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

John Simpson:

Farmers are now realising that Brexit will mean the Irish border will become an important new awkward dimension in planning farming businesses.

Farmers and their business markets already know how to cope with currency differences which were part of the EU market arrangements.

Sterling and euro conversions are part of the daily adjustments as produce crosses the Irish border.

What has been inadequately recognised in the debate about Brexit is the inevitability of some form of new discipline because the EU marketplace, comprising 27 countries, will not be 'open' for trade in agricultural products from the UK.

This means that produce from farms in Northern Ireland if sold to buyers south of the border may face regulatory tests (including animal health) and import tariffs in the Republic.

The pending post-Brexit legal position is forbidding. It will be time-consuming and tend to disrupt existing commercial practice.

Also, without encouraging unapproved behaviour, traders will quickly become well aware of unofficial trade routes.

That is, in explicit terms, the incentive to smuggle if there is no enforced statutory discipline (in other words, border policing either on the border or at a physical distance).

Also Read

The current debate about the impact of Brexit for farming is still confused. The headlines refer to the possible consequences if there is no deal and the UK adjusts to a complex new set of trading arrangements, often referred to as WTO (World Trade Organization) terms.

Farming poses serious questions for a no-deal outcome. A no-deal outcome is the most serious possible outcome.

The other possible outcomes are:

  • The UK and EU reach an agreed deal.
  •  An agreed deal leads into an agreed transition period where present practices continue for a couple of years.
  • The agreed deal allows the long-awaited discussion between the UK and the EU on the continuing trading and commercial relationships between the EU and UK to be formalised, with an expectation of efforts to minimise trading disruption.
  • Alternatively, going in the opposite direction, the UK might unilaterally invoke the withdrawal of Article 50, which is the technical step which allows the UK to cancel the decision to leave the European Union.

The current fearful reactions to possible cross-border restrictions on farm produce are based on a no-deal assumption.

The implications are wide-ranging and serious. This possible disruption of the farming industry should not be a surprise.

Leaving the CAP was always likely to be hazardous and the concerns for milk, beef and sheep trades were predictable.

However, the best hope is that it may not happen in the extreme form that some voices in the farming sector contemplate.

An agreement to a transitional system is still possible.

Northern Ireland farmers and food processing businesses are being warned that, in part, they may find EU markets less open because of charges and regulations on the export of beef, lamb, milk and cheese.

In reverse, there is some expectation that cheaper imported supplies from non-EU sources, particularly of beef and chickens, could undercut prices in the local market if the UK follows a policy giving some preference to cheaper food.

Cross-border smuggling of cattle, milk and sheep is not a new feature on this island.

Many older farmers lived with well-established but technically illegal commercial deals in the 1950s and earlier when cross-border prices and differences in guaranteed payments created a big incentive to illicit trade.

Incentives to engage in unofficial trading patterns seem inevitable unless there are special 'backstop' provisions in the new EU-UK trading arrangements.

If the Irish border is so porous that unofficial trading becomes the norm, there may be an official temptation to turn a blind eye, although that would not be likely to be approved in Brussels.

Official rules on certification of the source of produce and distortions in registration of the origin of animals - and produce - will become a legalistic concern, to put it mildly.

Belfast Telegraph

FarmIreland.ie




More in Comment

A programme to update rural telecoms is a major headache for the State

Adrian Weckler: 'Why 5G isn't broadband answer for rural Ireland'
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'Newsflash farmers - vegetarian, vegan and 'flexitarian'...
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The politicians tell us they 'have our back' but where is the...
Pat Bergin, who runs Bergin’s Post Office and Newsagent - the family-run shop also closed its doors recently.

The decline of the local newsagent: 'A vital thread in our social fabric is...
Reopening the debate: Independent TD Finian McGrath made controversial comments around “political policing” and the enforcement of drink-driving laws. Photo: Mark Condren

Why those living in rural areas feel they are being targeted by drink-driving purge
(Stock photo)

Margaret Donnelly: 'I won't apologise for my burger - and nor should anybody...
Milk is the hot new product. Stock Image

Louise Hogan: 'Why Irish milk is now the real thing for drinks giant Coca-Cola'


Top Stories

'The Lancet' wants farm subsidies to be redirected from dairy and beef to 'sustainable farming'. Stock Image: PA

Meat-free diet author admits farmers’ fears not covered by researchers
'UK beef price has come back significantly in recent months'

Beef farmers reeling as UK beef sales slump
The multi-millionaire spared nothing in bringing the house and grounds back to its former glory.

Gallery: Dairy farmers expected to be in the mix for €11m 'sale of the year'
Glanbia Managing director Siobhán Talbot

Glanbia under fire over plans to hike executive pay
Business Minister Heather Humphreys. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Strong demand from dairy sector for non-EU work permits

Study to be carried out on the future use of the Curragh plains
Gorse Fires start again around the Mountains in the Loch an Iir area of Donegal. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Army, air corps scrambled as massive gorse fire rages in Donegal