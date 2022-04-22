John Heney: Climate crises a heavy burden on young shoulders

The issue of climate change has certainly moved centre stage as far as farming is concerned, so when I heard some young Irish people being interviewed on RTÉ recently in relation to a proposed youth debate on climate change in the Seanad chambers, it certainly caught my attention.

These young people appeared really concerned about climate change, claiming it is an issue which is “affecting us every single day, in our summers and our winters”. I thought to myself, have I been sleepwalking through life or has the influence of modern media hype become that persuasive?

While CSO figures suggest an average rise in our temperature of 0.8 of a degree over the last century, I must confess that personally, I have noticed very little changes in Irish weather patterns over recent decades.

For example, I saw nothing unusual about the winter we’ve just experienced. It may have begun very quietly, but I had to wait for the belated return of milder weather in mid-April to let out the last of my cattle and get fertiliser spread for first-cut silage. As well as that, other cattle who have been out on grass for over a month are only now beginning to thrive.

So while I must disagree with these young people’s comments, at a global level, the issue is not as simple. Some scientists may blame an increase in solar activity, however the burning of fossil fuels has been identified by most scientists as being the major cause of changes in our global climate.

Alarmingly, the current war in Ukraine has exposed the extreme dependence of developed western economies on secure supplies of oil and gas.

This dependence has put into sharp focus the difficulties which would arise, not alone in farming, but in all sectors of our economy if these energy sources are restricted for environmental reasons.

What is also disturbing is the growing reluctance of wealthy westernised societies to carry the burden of rising consumer prices resulting from these shortages. For example, many media outlets are currently being inundated with calls from irate members of the public protesting about the rising cost of living, including food.

While many of these callers are people trying to make ends meet, it is obvious that others are simply reluctant to relinquish an affluent lifestyle and supply of cheap food, which they have become accustomed to.

Political leaders, who pledged to reduce the use of oil and gas at the recent COP26 meeting in Glasgow, are also realising how politically difficult such reductions would be for any government to implement.

This has also led to a situation where the UN Secretary General has been obliged to say that the ‘The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report’ is “a litany of broken climate promises”.

Read More

So as they fight their way through the thick fog of populist media hype and cynical vested interest, it appears that our youth may find themselves on their own in solving our climate problems. These are indeed very heavy responsibilities to have resting on such young shoulders

On a related issue, something which has really changed in the last 12 months is the cost of farm inputs. It’s funny how you have to feel the pain before you can fully realise how bad things have become. That is exactly what happened to me when I dropped in to pay my fertiliser bill recently.

The situation is certainly not helped by the fact that our Government appears to have very few plans in place to soften the phenomenal increase in farm inputs costs.

You could be forgiven for thinking that once again the farming community will be obliged/expected to further subsidise increases in the cost of the public’s weekly shopping basket.

Of course, the truth is we really don’t know what lies ahead. Will the current marketing system, which appears to guarantee that farm-gate prices are kept to a minimum, continue to dominate or will an expected rise in food prices be sufficient to offset rising input costs?

Whatever the outcome, it appears that from a farming perspective, we are facing a very scary, rollercoaster ride, so all I can say is hang on to your seats.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary.