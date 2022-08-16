John Fagan: Make major savings with rocket fuel tyfon

Although breeding is just under three months away, actions I take now will determine the success of my lambing in March next year.

With weaning over, the ewes have dried off and I am busy condition scoring the flock for the breeding season in October. I am constantly culling ewes.

Culling is an ongoing process through the summer where I take out ewes that are persistently lame, had issues at lambing time, are old or are losing condition and have issues with the milk supply.

The rams are regularly foot bathed and I took them out of the heat to avoid any stress on them. An excessive rise in a ram’s body temperature could render them infertile.

About 95pc of ram fertility can be visually determined — lameness, condition score and soreness around their brisket or chest area can all affect their ability to breed and dealing with these right now are essential.

Also, the semen that a ram is producing now is what will be used in three months’ time, so they need to be minded.

We plunge dipped the ewes. Local Oldcastle man Kevin Sheridan has fantastic mobile plunge dipping equipment, which makes the task efficient and stress free on both the operator and the sheep.

Dipping really cleans up sheep, protects them from fly strike, gets rid of any external parasites and protects against scab.

Over the last number of years, I have concentrated on breeding my own replacement stock from my Mule X ewes. I found the Belclare, Suffolk, Texel and EasyCare ewe lambs whose mothers are mules make an exceptional breeding ewe.

The fact I am breeding my own stock means I am protecting my flock from any imported diseases. If you want to purchase stock, be sure to isolate them for a time to foot bath them, vaccinate them and be certain they are in good health and will not threaten your bio security.

When I have my replacement ewe lambs selected, I will vaccinate them for enzootic abortion, foot vax and clostridial diseases, and start the process of assimilating them into the flock.

This year, I will mostly retain EasyCare and Belclare X ewe lambs. I have been really impressed with the EasyCare breed. They are easy to manage, good mothers and produce plenty of milk so they are worth thinking about.

Lambs continue to thrive, and I continue to draft them as they get fit. The tyfon is rocket fuel when it comes to finishing them and I do not have to buy any meal post-lambing to finish lambs off. This a major saving in costs.

Finally, I do not feel too worried about the agricultural emissions target of 25pc we have to adhere to. We all must do our bit and if it means I can get paid the same for keeping less stock on the farm, then I am all for it.

Farmers must be allowed to diversify, harness a solar or wind energy source of income or develop a sideline tourist business or off-farm job.

As one student I have here on work experience said, all farms need a “side hustle” business to bring a few extra quid. He has a point.

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath