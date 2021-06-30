John Fagan: Food prices will rise if politicians insist on giving same amount of CAP money to productive and non-productive farmers

Premium
It’s great to see the sheep trade going so well. It’s against this background that we see the vast changes that are being brought in with the new CAP, much of which many of us find hard to follow or know exactly where we stand with it.
From an early interpretation of what has been agreed, I see no major upheaval for farmers, provided it is relatively easy to access payments for the environmental measures that we have to do.
Seeing a splash-plate on a slurry tank is now becoming a rare sight, reducing fertiliser usage and promoting clover use can only serve to reduce costs for farmers.
Our hedgerows and trees should be seen for what they are in terms of a national biodiversity asset. Protected Urea has been such a success in farmer uptake that it’s hard to get your hands on it.
Farmers are doing their bit wherever possible to reduce our impact on the environment. It’s in all our interests. We are sometimes fearful of the unknown, and many people, myself included, can see change as tiresome, bureaucratic and sometimes unnecessary.
One thing, however, I fail to see how the new CAP arrangements will be able to keep food prices so low if politicians insist on giving the same amount of money to the productive and non-productive farmer. Eventually something has got to give.
The farmer producing more won’t be able to keep going unless food prices rise. It’s as simple as that.
I have generally felt over the years as we received our single payment that the feeling from the general public was that we were basically on social welfare and that we were getting these payments for no particular reason.
I don’t think people really understand that they were designed to bring about a cheap, safe and secure supply of food for the European consumer, stabilising economies and creating the foundation stone for economic prosperity.
This message is completely lost on people. Now instead of a safe and secure supply of food, which they already have, the EU want to secure the sustainability of this supply. It’s not entirely unreasonable.
So let us just hope that the new CAP will be a positive step forward for European farmers. I think it and hope it will.