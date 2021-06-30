John Fagan: Food prices will rise if politicians insist on giving same amount of CAP money to productive and non-productive farmers

It’s great to see the sheep trade going so well. It’s against this background that we see the vast changes that are being brought in with the new CAP, much of which many of us find hard to follow or know exactly where we stand with it.

From an early interpretation of what has been agreed, I see no major upheaval for farmers, provided it is relatively easy to access payments for the environmental measures that we have to do.

Seeing a splash-plate on a slurry tank is now becoming a rare sight, reducing fertiliser usage and promoting clover use can only serve to reduce costs for farmers.