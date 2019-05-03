John Downing: 'Town mouse Leo learns the pitfalls of going 'down country''

Like many parents, I did my stint reading bedtime stories, and a big favourite was 'Town Mouse and Country Mouse'.

It came to mind again this week as Leo Varadkar headed out of the Pale in part to dispel the myth that his Government is decidedly urban - if not suffering from chronic "Dublinitis".

In the children's story, the proud town mouse goes to visit his country cousin but finds the non-urban life not entirely to his taste. He also finds that there are many perils among the seemingly harmless landscape.

So, the Taoiseach's visit to Waterford, Cork and Limerick was a mixed bag at best.

In fact, he may rethink how to take the Cabinet meetings outside of Dublin with less risk - if not entirely scrapping the whole idea.

Mr Varadkar's three-day foray to the south and mid-west was more than anything else about canvassing and unveiling some goodies for three important cities and their hinterlands.

It was the Taoiseach de facto kicking off his party's European Parliament and local council campaigns - his first electoral test since taking over the reins almost two years ago.

Some Fine Gael stalwarts may by now have a certain sinking feeling, making comparisons with Enda Kenny starting his ill-starred 2016 General Election campaign with a major flop.