John Downing: The Greens and farmers don't have to be mortal enemies

That coalition ended in calamity, mainly due to the global economic collapse and Ireland's bad positioning as it hit. The Green Party were wiped off the electoral map, losing all six Dáil seats, and they were reduced to three local councillors.

Now, before we go any further, let this writer put all cards on the table face up. Last time the Green Party were in government, from 2007 until 2011, I worked as a press adviser assigned to them. I like and respect many of their politicians, in the same way I do with people across most parties, but I have never been a Green Party member or activist.

It's worth asking now because there is a good chance that Eamon Ryan and Greens will figure in whatever coalition emerges from the imminent general election. Dáil arithmetic will dictate everything, but both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are ready talk coalition with the Green Party if needs be.

Eamon Ryan took the party leadership and they hung in for a long journey back. There were small revivals in the 2014 local elections and the return of two TDs in the last Dáil election in February 2016.

Then there were big local council gains last May with 49 councillors; they elected two Euro MEPs; and they won their first ever Dáil by-election in Dublin Fingal on November 29 last. If current opinion polls are borne out, in the general election they could have between half a dozen and a dozen TDs next month.

Eamon Ryan could in fact be Tánaiste. But at all events they would have a big say in shaping the new Programme for Government.

And it is true that many in Irish farming would not like a lot of the ideas the Green Party would bring to such government negotiations.

A sideways glance at the interview today from their agriculture spokesperson, Senator Pippa Hackett, will tell you that.

But three key points are worth bearing in mind here. Most important is that, while the agriculture section of the Green Party's election manifesto may be rather alarming for farmers, ultimately it is the Programme for Government which will count.

Hardline

In those kind of negotiations nobody gets everything they want. And it is clear that either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil would take a particularly hardline stance when coalition talks hit the agriculture section. The Green Party is more likely to trade here for concessions on more urban issues.

Second point is that much of what Senator Hackett outlines is in line with the general direction of the EU CAP reforms. The policy is headed for more green-friendly policies aimed at protecting biodiversity and tackling global warming. The focus is also switching to quality and niche products over sheer volume.

Third and most important point is that it is worth doing more than just taking a sideways glance at what Ms Hackett has to say. Sure, it is about change to a whole range of things which are long-established in farmer thinking, especially since Ireland joined the EU in 1973.

Yet, a deal of what she has to say is producer-centred. And we know the current regime is often unjust to producers.

In sum, farmers and Greens will remain unlikely friends. But they don't have to be mortal enemies.

John Downing is political correspondent of the Irish Independent. From 2007 until 2011 he was a press adviser to the Green Party in coalition with Fianna Fáil.

