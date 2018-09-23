John Downing: Pressing the flesh at the Ploughing once a year just not good enough
Memo to all our senior politicians: Farmers are not just for the ploughing week.
An army of politicians, from all parties, will descend on the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly today and in the coming days, vaunting their rural credentials and oozing concern for farm families.
But, as Irish agriculture risks a third fodder crisis inside 12 months, and is braced for huge Brexit trade shocks, and swinging Common Agriculture Policy reductions, how much do our political leaders really care about the mainstay of our rural economy?
Granted, many of those same TDs, senators and councillors are, just like the rest of us, hoping for a good day out among Irish country people. But like all public social occasions, from funerals to hurling matches, to concerts, a politician’s attendance is also a political act.
Just watch the presidential hopefuls line up to push their case for a vote on October 26 next, if you have any doubts about that one. Note also how all the main political parties have their stands to register strong presence.
But while acknowledging a certain genuineness in our politicians’ attendance at Screggan, we cannot pass on the need to compare and contrast all this with delivery for farming communities and the broader rural population.
It is a time of extraordinary change in rural Ireland and not all of it is good. The big issues remain improving connections, via broadband, mobile phone coverage, roads and public transport. Without big improvements in all of these things, the continual drift to urban areas, and especially towards the greater Dublin area, cannot be arrested.
Kerry football legend Pat Spillane has, for example, repeatedly argued that good broadband could sustain anything up to a dozen jobs in a far flung parish. That could be the tipping point to keep the school going, the shop viable and even sustain a continued post office.