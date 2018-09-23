Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 23 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

John Downing: Pressing the flesh at the Ploughing once a year just not good enough

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tries his hand at horse-drawn ploughing at the National Ploughing Championships with horses Jack and Jill. Photo: Gerry Mooney.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tries his hand at horse-drawn ploughing at the National Ploughing Championships with horses Jack and Jill. Photo: Gerry Mooney.
John Downing

John Downing

Memo to all our senior politicians: Farmers are not just for the ploughing week.

An army of politicians, from all parties, will descend on the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly today and in the coming days, vaunting their rural credentials and oozing concern for farm families. 

But, as Irish agriculture risks a third fodder crisis inside 12 months, and is braced for huge Brexit trade shocks, and swinging Common Agriculture Policy reductions, how much do our political leaders really care about the mainstay of our rural economy?

Granted, many of those same TDs, senators and councillors are, just like the rest of us, hoping for a good day out among Irish country people. But like all public social occasions, from funerals to hurling matches, to concerts, a politician’s attendance is also a political act.

Just watch the presidential hopefuls line up to push their case for a vote on October 26 next, if you have any doubts about that one.  Note also how all the main political parties have their stands to register strong presence.

But while acknowledging a certain genuineness in our politicians’ attendance at Screggan, we cannot pass on the need to compare and contrast all this with delivery for farming communities and the broader rural population.

It is a time of extraordinary change in rural Ireland and not all of it is good. The big issues remain improving connections, via broadband, mobile phone coverage, roads and public transport. Without big improvements in all of these things, the continual drift to urban areas, and especially towards the greater Dublin area, cannot be arrested.

Kerry football legend Pat Spillane has, for example, repeatedly argued that good broadband could sustain anything up to a dozen jobs in a far flung parish. That could be the tipping point to keep the school going, the shop viable and even sustain a continued post office.

Also Read

Public transport means people need cars if they are to live in the country. That has been a fact of life for some 50 years and most adults who have any half-decent income have a car.

But marginalised people, some old and dependent on welfare, as well as the children of those who are still clinging on, need some kind of bus service. Just look at rural Netherlands, France and Germany and you see the contrast here.

Last year new French president Emmanuel Macron noted that there was a link between those flocking to the ranks of the far-right Front National and people furthest from public transport and other public services.

There is no sign of people in neglected rural Ireland flocking to the far right fanatics. But their disenchantment with mainstream politics is a major risk to Ireland’s political and social cohesion.

So, our politicians must keep that in mind.

 

MEMO to all our senior politicians: Farmers are not just for the ploughing week.

An army of politicians, from all parties, will descend on the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly today and in the coming days, vaunting their rural credentials and oozing concern for farm families. 

But, as Irish agriculture risks a third fodder crisis inside 12 months, and is braced for huge Brexit trade shocks, and swinging Common Agriculture Policy reductions, how much do our political leaders really care about the mainstay of our rural economy?

Granted, many of those same TDs, senators and councillors are, just like the rest of us, hoping for a good day out among Irish country people. But like all public social occasions, from funerals to hurling matches, to concerts, a politician’s attendance is also a political act.

Just watch the presidential hopefuls line up to push their case for a vote on October 26 next, if you have any doubts about that one.  Note also how all the main political parties have their stands to register strong presence.

But while acknowledging a certain genuineness in our politicians’ attendance at Screggan, we cannot pass on the need to compare and contrast all this with delivery for farming communities and the broader rural population.

It is a time of extraordinary change in rural Ireland and not all of it is good. The big issues remain improving connections, via broadband, mobile phone coverage, roads and public transport. Without big improvements in all of these things, the continual drift to urban areas, and especially towards the greater Dublin area, cannot be arrested.

Kerry football legend Pat Spillane has, for example, repeatedly argued that good broadband could sustain anything up to a dozen jobs in a far flung parish. That could be the tipping point to keep the school going, the shop viable and even sustain a continued post office.

Public transport means people need cars if they are to live in the country. That has been a fact of life for some 50 years and most adults who have any half-decent income have a car.

But marginalised people, some old and dependent on welfare, as well as the children of those who are still clinging on, need some kind of bus service. Just look at rural Netherlands, France and Germany and you see the contrast here.

Last year new French president Emmanuel Macron noted that there was a link between those flocking to the ranks of the far-right Front National and people furthest from public transport and other public services.

There is no sign of people in neglected rural Ireland flocking to the far right fanatics. But their disenchantment with mainstream politics is a major risk to Ireland’s political and social cohesion.

So, our politicians must keep that in mind.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Comment

Bon Jovi: 'Because We Can'

Opinion: It's time for us all to start striving for balance in a world of extremes
(Stock photo)

A life lived with determination, energy, joy and loads of love
A stock image of lambs playing in a field

Opinion: We need to plan differently and learn from a dire winter
Clare Island is located in Clew Bay, Co Mayo, four miles from the mainland

Opinion: The west needs a plan - and it has to be sustainable

Opinion: Imagine a bank that's there for the public good, the stakeholders not...

Opinion: In the grand scheme of things most of us have few complaints
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney Picture: Reuters

Opinion: Do not be fazed by two-toned talk about that Brexit border-fix just yet


Top Stories

Farmers are still reluctant to open up about mental health issues. Picture posed

Farmers still have stigma about mental health issues
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Michael Creed talks about growing up on a farm, getting back to nature and the...
Stock image

Costs rise on 71pc of farms as weather hits production
The 178ac holding is located at Kilcashel, 2km from Avoca. It could be suitable for dairy conversion while leaving ample acreage for fodder production

Video: Powerful Wicklow holding will bring out the big hitters
Refund issue: Ploughing organiser Anna Marie McHugh pictured with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Ploughing. Picture: Steve Humphreys

'People didn't do what we asked so don't blame us for shutdown' -...
Mitsubishi Pajero Executive

Changes to VRT add to cost of key farm vehicles
Stock image. Photo: Brian Joyce

Hill farmers call for Basic Income model to replace Farm Assist