John Downing: Northern farmers will rue UFU's fence-sitting in Brexit campaign

The Ulster Farmers' Union, in some ways the IFA's counterpart north of the border, is at a very serious crossroads amid this ongoing Brexit crisis.

The organisation has been on the go since 1918 and its stated aim is to represent farmers, with almost 12,000 farmers across Northern Ireland.

But given the history of the North, it was widely perceived as "culturally unionist" and was often seen as closely interwoven with the old Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

There are now undoubtedly links into the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has totally eclipsed the UUP over the last 15 years. But the DUP is still a relatively new entity and links with the Ulster Farmers' Union are not as easy or reflexive as the old days of "UUP-UFU."

We must state that the UFU has for a long time formally insisted it had no links to any political party, and that the organisation maintained contacts across the political spectrum to do its job.

Last week UFU president Ivor Ferguson, who is based in Markethill, Co Armagh, denounced reports suggesting Brexit strains with the DUP-UFU, making the point that the his farmers' union remains independent in politics.

But there is a clear rift between the DUP and the UFU over Brexit.

The UFU, in common with many Northern business representatives, believes that Theresa May's deal should be supported on grounds that the risk of a no-deal Brexit is unthinkable.