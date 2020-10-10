John Downing: Cross-border co-operation was far better for animals

Yes, we know animals don't often talk back. So, there are limits to comparisons between the coordinated cross-border response to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in 2001, and the current shambles surrounding a rampant spread of Covid-19 in the North - and increasingly into the Republic.

There are still a number of valid comparisons and the real issue here has been a lack of political will in Belfast and a certain defeatism in Dublin.

It's time we also asked what practical benefits come from Sinn Féin's much-vaunted involvement in politics both north and south. What do we get beyond guff and rhetoric if they cannot help advance greater cross-border co-­operation on such an issue.

But let's just flick back momentarily to the FMD situation in early 2001. Immediately after the ruinous animal disease struck these islands the North's agriculture minister, Bríd Rodgers of the SDLP, was sitting down with her Dublin counterpart, the late Joe Walsh, to chart an effective all-island response.

The issues were complex and a response had to be found across a wide variety of sectors and products. Dublin and Belfast agreed a total import ban on "UK product" into the Republic - that included Northern Irish products - and was in line with the EU.

But more importantly, both ministers and their senior officials immediately began tracing suspect animals. The ongoing co-operation was relatively seamless as each side made common cause. It effectively gave a huge boost to an all-island approach to animal health and welfare to emerge in the succeeding years.

The comparison is not all that strained when you consider Ireland's agriculture sector pretty much operates oblivious of the Border. Milk comes south and meat goes north, and in general food products go all over.

Happily, a very similar situation exists for people in many Border areas for the past two decades. People criss-cross to go to work, shopping, doctors and dentists and on social calls. All of that does not take tourism into account.

The problem is while virus figures are going up steadily in the south - they are increasing rampantly in the North. New cases in the North for one day alone yesterday topped the 1,000-mark, with a cumulative increase of some 5,000 cases in the last week.

It is a pattern of huge increases reflected in Britain. The increase in the Derry/Strabane council area is the highest in the UK with 278 new cases yesterday. We know what this has done to Donegal, just across the River Foyle, which begins its third week in Level 3 lockdown today.

Nobody wants a return of the Border for a variety of reasons too obvious to need enumerating. But if there is not a common north-south strategy to tackle this virus we will all be in a very sorry mess soon.

We need comparable Covid-19 restrictions and controls on both sides of the Border. There has been talk about this since the full extent of the virus hit last March.

In April we had a memorandum of understanding signed between Dublin and Belfast. We have various meetings, briefings and phone calls.

Dublin's chief medical officer has been in constant contact with his northern counterpart. But none of it has delivered what we need: comparable restrictions and controls on both sides of the Border which - if not identical - at least mimic each other.

Sinn Féin trotted out their usual "we'd love to do this - but tight-fisted London won't fund it" excuse. This frequent trope is not always true - but this time it is backed up by DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney met the UK's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis, while the Taoiseach spoke on the phone with his London counterpart Boris Johnson. Both said money would not be a problem - but then again that's what they say about their Brexit legislation and the North's special trade status.

However, yesterday UK finance minister Rishi Sunak did come up with funds for two-thirds of the salary of those unemployed due to enforced closures. Expect a big lockdown in the North soon. It is a real opportunity for joint action.