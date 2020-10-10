Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Downing: Cross-border co-operation was far better for animals

John Downing

We can learn a lot of lessons from FMD crisis

Emergency response: An official from the Department of Agriculture pours disinfectant on to large mats on the border between Newry and Dundalk in 2001. Photo: REUTERS/Paul McErlane Expand

Close

Emergency response: An official from the Department of Agriculture pours disinfectant on to large mats on the border between Newry and Dundalk in 2001. Photo: REUTERS/Paul McErlane

Emergency response: An official from the Department of Agriculture pours disinfectant on to large mats on the border between Newry and Dundalk in 2001. Photo: REUTERS/Paul McErlane

Emergency response: An official from the Department of Agriculture pours disinfectant on to large mats on the border between Newry and Dundalk in 2001. Photo: REUTERS/Paul McErlane

Yes, we know animals don't often talk back. So, there are limits to comparisons between the coordinated cross-border response to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in 2001, and the current shambles surrounding a rampant spread of Covid-19 in the North - and increasingly into the Republic.

There are still a number of valid comparisons and the real issue here has been a lack of political will in Belfast and a certain defeatism in Dublin.

It's time we also asked what practical benefits come from Sinn Féin's much-vaunted involvement in politics both north and south. What do we get beyond guff and rhetoric if they cannot help advance greater cross-border co-­operation on such an issue.